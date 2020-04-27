Confirmed cases of coronavirus in the world exceeded 3 million on Monday, and the United States alone approached 1 million cases, according to a . count.

Health professionals in protective clothing pay homage to colleagues killed by the new coronavirus in Manaus 27/04/2020 REUTERS / Bruno Kelly

The milestone was reached at a time when many countries are taking action to ease the isolation measures that have paralyzed the world in the past eight weeks.

The first 41 cases were confirmed in Wuhan, China, on 10 January. The three million infections confirmed in less than four months are comparable to about 3 to 5 million cases of serious illnesses caused by seasonal flu across the planet each year, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

On average, 82,000 cases were reported each day in the past week. More than a quarter of all cases are in the USA, and more than 43% have been reported in Europe.

The death toll from the virus was more than 205,000 on Monday, and nearly one of seven reported cases of the disease has been fatal so far.

The true mortality rate is probably considerably lower, as the infection count does not include many mild, asymptomatic, and unreported cases.

Some hard-hit European countries, such as Italy, France and Spain, have seen a drop in the daily number of cases in recent weeks, but still have registered between 2,000 and 2,500 new infections per day in the past week.

Total cases rose 2.5% on Sunday, the lowest daily rate in almost two months and less than the peak in late March, when the total was rising more than 10% a day.

The United States reported an average of more than 30,000 cases a day in the past week, and now accounts for almost a third of all new cases.

Italy said it would allow some factories to resume operating on May 4, part of a staggered reopening, and Spain eased the isolation rules on Sunday, allowing supervised children to leave the house.

Several US states have reopened business amid forecasts that the unemployment rate could reach 16% in April.

In Asia, which accounts for just under 7% of all cases, some countries are struggling to control new infections, including Japan and Singapore, which have seen cases increase this month despite the success of previous attempts to slow the outbreak. .

