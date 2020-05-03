Coronavirus

Those affected by the outbreak of the new coronavirus worldwide exceed 118,700 cases, while deaths are estimated at more than 4,280. Although the epicenter of the coronavirus is in Wuhan and the majority of cases are registered in China, cases have been detected in other countries in Southeast Asia, Europe, America, Africa and the Middle East

Coronavirus cases in the United States have already surpassed 1,000, a number that has doubled since Sunday, the US press has reported.

Specifically, according to official data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, 1,025 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed so far in the North American country.

In addition, more than 30 people have died in the United States from the outbreak. Washington is the state with the most cases of coronavirus, with more than 270. It is followed by California and New York, the other two states that have more than 100 cases.

Furthermore, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has declared a state of emergency in the territory, after announcing the first two suspected cases of coronavirus, the samples of which have already been sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC ) to be analyzed.

“We are taking every measure we can to mitigate the spread of the virus and keep the citizens of Michigan safe,” said Whitmer, according to the CBS television network.

“I have declared a state of emergency to take advantage of all the resources of the state government to slow down the spread of the virus and protect families,” he added.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the international health emergency in late January and has called on the international community to redouble its efforts to tackle the virus.

