Police officers stand guard as medical personnel (not pictured) gather outside the Edgardo Rebagliati Martins National Hospital public hospital protesting the lack of equipment, during the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Lima, Peru. June 17, 2020.

LIMA, Jun 17 (.) – Coronavirus cases in Peru reached 240,000 on Wednesday, surpassing those in Italy to rank seventh among the most contagious countries in the world, despite the fact that the rate of disease progression is It has moderated in recent days, according to government data released on Wednesday.

The number of infected in the Andean country – which reported its first case on March 6 – is the second highest in Latin America, after Brazil.

The Ministry of Health reported that the number of coronavirus cases increased by 3,752, to 240,908; while the deceased rose 201 to 7,257, ranking Peru 14th among countries with the most deaths from the virus, according to a . count.

Peru, which has performed more than 1.4 million coronavirus discard tests, recorded its daily peak of infections on May 31, when it recorded 8,805 confirmed cases.

The South American country was one of the first in the region to impose a quarantine to try to stop the pandemic, but since May it has allowed the restart of some productive activities to revive the economy.

The data of the evolution of the pandemic in Peru are known at a time when the approval of President Martín Vizcarra fell 10 percentage points to 70% in June compared to May, the third consecutive monthly drop, according to a survey by the Ipsos Peru signature released on Wednesday.

The Vizcarra government has extended the national quarantine until June 30, when there are still outbreaks of the virus in popular markets, street sales and public transport.

