Florida coronavirus cases reached 66,000 on Tuesday after 1,096 new positives and 53 additional deaths were reported in the state, the Florida Department of Health reported.

In the last six days, a total of 8,553 new cases have been reported, although the percentage of positives with respect to the number of tests carried out has remained relatively stable between 3 and 6 percent.

Miami-Dade now has 19,980 cases and Broward 8,035. The two counties have the highest number of infected people in the state, where 2,765 people have already died from COVID-19.

In addition, Palm Beach County has 7,518 positive cases and Monroe 114. A total of 11,185 people have been hospitalized in the state during this outbreak, which does not mean that they are all hospitalized at this time.

In the center of the state, Hillsborough County records 2,923 cases and Orange has 2,449 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

In the southwest, Lee County registers 2,388 positives and Collier County 2,128.

Of the 2,700 deaths from COVID-19, 1,388 have occurred in nursing homes, between residents and people caring for them.

Reopening in progress

Governor Ron DeSantis’ Florida reopening plan consists of three phases that counties add to as the situation allows.

The authorities have affirmed that if there is to be an upturn in coronavirus cases in any county or municipality, the process will be reversed, something that has not happened until now.

The wait is over: Universal reopened its parks in Orlando this week, but with major changes.

The first phase of reactivation began for most of the state from last May 4 and allowed the opening of non-essential businesses such as restaurants, retail stores, museums, gyms and libraries, but with a reduced capacity and greater hygiene and measures of distancing.

Phase two on Friday added bars and big events like movie theaters and bowling alleys that will open to half capacity in 64 counties, while the governments of Miami-Dade, Palm Beach and Broward will need approval to do so.

The second phase

As the governor announced the second phase of his “SAFE. SMART. STEP-BY-STEP ”started on Friday June 5, 2020.

During the second phase, gyms and shopping malls are allowed to operate at full capacity. While bars and nightclubs will only be able to receive 50 percent of their clients indoors and in their full capacity in outdoor properties, following the guidelines of social distancing.