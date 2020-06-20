Florida coronavirus cases reached 77,326 on Monday after reporting 1,758 new positives and seven additional deaths in the state, the Florida Department of Health reported.

On Sunday, 2,016 new cases were reported, on Saturday 2,581, on Friday 1,902 and on Thursday 1,698, continuing an upward trend in the last two weeks.

In South Florida (Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Monroe), 621 new positives were recorded in the last 24 hours.

Miami-Dade now has 22,197 cases and Broward 9,086. The two counties have the highest number of infected people in the state, where 2,938 people have already died from COVID-19.

Additionally, Palm Beach County has 9,015 positive cases and Monroe 130. A total of 12,105 people have been hospitalized in the state during this outbreak, which does not mean that they are all hospitalized at this time.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, who expects to speak to the Health Department on Monday, does not rule out a new order of restrictions.

“We are looking at the numbers daily, the curve has flattened again. It had a decent downward slope for the past two weeks. That does not include Memorial Day and protests,” he said.

In the center of the state, Hillsborough County records 3,826 cases and Orange has 3,282 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

In the southwest, Lee County registers 2,877 positives and Collier County 2,592.

DeSantis: More evidence and more cases in rural areas

Governor Ron DeSantis explains it saying that as more tests of COVID-19 are done, more cases appear, especially in redoubts such as rural communities and prisons, and he asks to watch the decrease in hospitalizations.

Some experts and the media wonder, however, if the reopening was not too soon and if Floridians have not let their guard down when it comes to preventing infection.

The wait is over: Universal reopened its parks in Orlando this week, but with major changes.

To the 2,016 new cases accounted for in the last 24 hours, Miami-Dade and Broward have contributed 539.

The remaining 1,477 new cases are spread across the 64 other counties in the state, which are further ahead in the gradual reopening plan.

The second phase

As the governor announced the second phase of his “SAFE. SMART. STEP-BY-STEP ”started on Friday June 5, 2020.

During the second phase, gyms and shopping malls are allowed to operate at full capacity. While bars and nightclubs will only be able to receive 50 percent of their clients indoors and in their full capacity in outdoor properties, following the guidelines of social distancing.