Florida coronavirus cases reached 56,163 on Sunday after 739 new positives were reported with four additional deaths in the state, the Florida Department of Health reported.

Miami-Dade has 18,000 cases and Broward 7,123, according to the new report. The two counties have the highest number of infected people in the state, where 2,451 people have already died from COVID-19.

In addition, Palm Beach County has 5,996 positive cases and Monroe 108. A total of 10,190 people have been hospitalized in the state during this outbreak, which does not mean that all are hospitalized at this time.

In the center of the state, Hillsborough County records 2,201 cases and Orange has 2,002 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Reopening in progress

As of this Wednesday, the entire state is in Phase One B of the reopening, although some areas are more advanced than others because COVID-19 hit them less harshly.

Miami-Dade and Broward, the two most densely populated counties in the southeast of the Florida peninsula, are the most backward in the reopening and also the most concentrated COVID-19 cases.

The reopening of beaches in these counties is planned for the first of June, with various restrictions, including not going in groups of more than 10 people, maintaining social distance, and not using the beach to stay for long hours taking the sun, neither awnings nor beach chairs will be allowed. The use that will be allowed is for walking, swimming or exercising.

Churches reopen for masses

The Catholic Church took a first step toward mistrust by announcing today the Archdiocese of Miami that Masses open to the public resumed beginning May 26 in Miami-Dade and Broward.

As economic impact payments continue to be sent successfully, the Internal Revenue Service reminds taxpayers that some payments are sent on a prepaid debit card. Debit cards arrive in a plain “Money Network Cardholder Services” envelope.

Unemployment hits hard

In the field of employment there is no good news. The Democratic minority in the Florida Senate, which like the Lower House is controlled by the Republican Party, reports daily on the number of unemployed who are still waiting to collect the subsidy to support themselves while they are out of work.

As of Wednesday, they were 909,048, according to that source.

The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) claims to have processed 1.07 million verified applications and paid $ 3.6 million in unemployment benefits.

They are mostly in Miami-Dade and Orange counties, the latter where the Orlando theme parks are, which are still closed due to the pandemic.

Florida is one of the states with the shortest and smallest unemployment benefit ($ 275 a week for up to six weeks).

But to top it all, the process of requesting it is complicated and the web enabled to make online requests during the pandemic has been a disaster, with constant failures and interruptions to the point that Governor Ron DeSantis ordered an investigation.

Some of the unemployed have sued the state, but so far there have been no court rulings.

“Floridians desperately waiting for unemployment deserve answers,” Terrie Rizzo, president of the Florida Democratic Party, said Thursday.

Rizzo criticized that in the first cabinet meeting in almost four months, DeSantis did not include the crisis in the unemployment process, among other issues related to the pandemic.

The so-called “Household Pulse Survey”, an initiative of the US Census Bureau. To find out weekly how the pandemic affects American households, it shows that 49.6% of Florida adults have had the experience that some of their household members have lost income due to unemployment since last March 13 .

In addition, 13.7% of adults have suffered from insufficient or sometimes insufficient food in their homes in the last seven days and 40.9% delayed receiving health care due to the pandemic in the last four days. weeks.

