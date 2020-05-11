Florida coronavirus cases hit 40,982 on Monday after 386 new positives and 14 additional deaths were reported in the state, the Florida Department of Health reported.

Miami-Dade has 14,167 cases and Broward 5,882. The two counties have the highest number of infected people in the state, where 1,735 people have already died from COVID-19.

In addition, Palm Beach County has 3,889 positive cases and Monroe 92. A total of 7,224 people have been hospitalized in the state during this outbreak, which does not mean that all are hospitalized at this time.

In the center of the state, Orange County has 1,512 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and Hillsborough 1,448.

As of Sunday, the cities with the most cases were Miami with 8,823, Hialeah with 1,681, Fort Lauderdale with 1,364, Hollywood with 1,360, Orlando with 1,094, Jacksonville with 1,075, Tampa with 911, Miami Beach with 745 and West Palm Beach with 733.

This Wednesday, May 6, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis gave an update on the response to COVID-19, from the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, where tests are carried out to diagnose the new coronavirus.

DeSantis announced a mobile center that will perform rapid tests in different service centers. It will be a vehicle equipped with a laboratory that can give test results in 45 minutes, DeSantis said.

DeSantis said the mobile installation will begin in Miami-Dade and will work 24 hours a day, performing about 500 tests per day.

“We really believe this will change the game,” said DeSantis.

The governor also announced a new type of rapid tests that will soon begin to be applied at Hard Rock Stadium and other places in the south of the state, to determine if people have antibodies that allow them to establish that they were infected, recovered, and did not know they had the illness.

According to the governor, Florida has 200,000 test kits that will be sent to hospitals and will be available at test sites.

He also announced that a decontamination system will be installed that can decontaminate 80,000 masks a day.

DeSantis said that pharmacies, such as those of the Wallgreens chain, have started doing and will incorporate more tests in the future.

Gradual reopening

Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach are the only counties to be excluded from the phased reopening process that began Monday, May 4 in Florida.

Although they will not enter the reopening process for now, Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach have benefited from some relaxation of the containment measures that were in place in Florida throughout April.

Marinas, parks and golf courses reopened last week, albeit with requirements such as maintaining a six-foot physical distance between people and the use of masks or masks.

Hundreds of people with yachts and towed boats sought to go out to sea this weekend and long lines formed on the access ramps to the sea.

The departure of boats is also regulated. No more than 10 people are allowed per boat and a distance of at least 15 meters must be kept between the boats.

The fines for violation of these rules are around $ 500.

According to the plan for a progressive return to normality, in Phase One that began this Monday, most of the measures restricting economic activity were relaxed, but the obligation of physical distancing between people and the prohibition to gather more remain. of ten people.

Except for movie theaters, bars, gyms, hair salons, and other personal service establishments, all businesses can open their doors in Florida, although some must operate with certain restrictions, except in the southeast counties: Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach.

At a press conference last week, Governor Ron DeSantis was optimistic about the unfolding of the contagion curve by saying that “the apocalyptic scenarios we were working on weeks ago fortunately did not happen.”

The tourism sector, which is number one in Florida, is still paralyzed and unemployment has risen sharply due to layoffs and temporary job and salary suspensions.

More than a million Floridians have applied for unemployment benefits so far.

.