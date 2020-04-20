Ecuador reported more than 10,000 cases of coronavirus on Monday, the fourth highest figure in Latin America, and the disease is devastating the country’s oil-producing economy.

Queue outside the pharmacy in Guayaquil, Ecuador 4/15/2020 REUTERS / Santiago Arcos

Photo: .

In the past few weeks, the pandemic has overwhelmed health officials in Guayaquil, the country’s largest city and the center of the outbreak, where bodies remained in houses or on the streets for hours.

Ecuador registered its first coronavirus case on February 29 and it took 24 days to reach 1,000 cases, seven days to reach 2,000, eight days to double them to 4,000 and eight more days to double them back to 8,000, according to a . count.

Ecuador reports a total of 507 deaths, the Ministry of Health said. Officials said they believed 82 others died from the virus, but the cases were never confirmed.

The Ecuadorian government reported that the confirmed cases are, for the most part, “stable in home isolation”, adding that 32,453 samples were collected to detect Covid-19.

The number of infections has been steadily increasing in the country, despite restrictions on circulation and quarantine in place for a month.

“As long as people fulfill this isolation in a disciplined and committed manner, we will be able to contain the contagion,” Deputy Health Minister Xavier Solórzano told reporters at a press conference.

The government has struggled to impose the measures in various parts of the country, where infected people were spotted circulating in the streets and shopping mall

centers.

See too:

Number of coronavirus deaths may be more than 10 times higher in Ecuador province

. – This publication including information and data is the intellectual property of .. Its use or your name is expressly prohibited without the prior authorization of .. All rights reserved.

