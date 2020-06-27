Bars closed. That is the measure that the governors of Florida and Texas to stop the spread of the coronavirus in their States, which is reaching record levels since the pandemic began in the United States, without a doubt the most hit country in the world.

Ron DeSantis, Governor of Florida, decided to close these stores after informing the Department of Health that positives had increased by 8,942 cases, beating the previous record of 5,508, set just days before.

Thus, Halsey Beshears, Secretary, Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation, announced the action taken by the Florida leaders. Total, the so-called “Sunshine State” has registered 123,000 cases (more than 32,000 have been confirmed in the last week).

Effective immediately, the Department of Business and Professional Regulation is suspending on premises consumption of alcohol at bars statewide. – HalseyBeshears (@HalseyBeshears) June 26, 2020

Texas

For his part, Gregg Abbot, governor of Texas, made the same decision after cases continued to rise on a large scale in its territory: “As I said from the beginning, if the positive rate to rise above 10%, the State of Texas would take more measures to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, “he said in a statement.

And he also wanted to add one of the reasons for this increase in cases: “Right now, it is clear that the increase is largely due to certain types of activities, including Texans who congregate in bars. “

The decision taken is that all establishments that obtain more than 51% of their income from alcohol must close their doors at noon. Although they will be allowed to open for the sale of food and home delivery. As for the restaurants, they will remain open, but from Monday they will have to do it below half their capacity.

Fauci’s words

The doctor. Anthony Fauci, director of the United States National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, stated in Congress that young people in their 20s, 30s and 40s were becoming increasingly infected due to their “urge” to go out after several weeks of quarantine.