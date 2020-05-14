San Salvador, May 13 . .- Cases of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus rose 3.9% in El Salvador to total 1,037, of which the majority remain symptom-free, according to official data consulted this Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the country processed 1,905 tests for the pathogen causing the COVID-19 disease, with which 39 new cases were detected, while the number of deceased people reached 20.

The authorities await the result of the test carried out on a deceased public health worker and, if confirmed, he would be the first doctor killed by COVID-19.

“We regret the death of this doctor, of these front-line personnel,” Salvadoran Health Minister Francisco Alabí said at a press conference.

The recovered persons add up to 374 and the “active” cases are 643, of which 427 correspond to patients without symptoms, 134 are stable, 49 have a “moderate” prognosis and 18 “severe”. In “critical” state are 15 people.

The department of San Salvador is the epicenter of new coronavirus infections with 469 cases, 45.2% of those registered in the country, followed by La Libertad (center) and Santa Ana (northwest) with 89 and 66, respectively.

El Salvador has been in an “absolute” and “rigid” quarantine since last Thursday, with the prohibition of the movement of public transport and the limitation of the purchase of food through the identity number.

This quarantine is expected to end on May 21, but the authorities have not ruled out its extension based on the behavior of the infections.

RESPONSE TO HUNGER FLAGS

At least 93 families from a populous community in the center of the country placed white flags at their houses as a sign that they ran out of food to face the remainder of the quarantine, according to Efe on Tuesday.

“The white flags were located because there is enough need, there are people who do not have food” and “basic foodstuffs are running out,” Manuel de Jesús Pérez, a member of the board of directors of that community, told Efe.

The Minister of the Interior, Mario Durán, approached this community to deliver some bags with food, according to the Presidency’s Press Secretariat, without specifying the number of beneficiaries.

“The solidarity bags that are delivered nationwide are a support while distributing the baskets announced by the president,” said the source.

The Salvadoran president, Nayib Bukele, announced on May 5 the delivery of 2.7 million food packages to the population.

WITHDRAWAL OF HOMICIDES AND INVESTIGATION OF TORTURE

The Salvadoran Government reported that in the framework of the COVID-19 pandemic, the country has registered at least three days in May without registering any homicide.

In the first twelve days of this month, the Executive records 25 violent deaths, “which leaves a daily average of 2.1 homicides.”

At the end of last April, El Salvador recorded an escalation of homicides with at least 90 murders, which represented a daily average of approximately 13 homicides, far from the single-digit rates recorded in previous months.

Bukele, attributed the rise to orders issued by imprisoned gang leaders, and therefore ordered to extreme the security regime in the prisons with gang members and to seal the cells of 16,000 members of these structures.

Read more

Furthermore, the authorities are investigating the death of a young man who was in police custody accused of homicide and whose relatives reported that he presented signs of torture.

The Attorney General’s Office (FGR) ordered the exhumation of the body on Tuesday.

.