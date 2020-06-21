The NBA players who are going to dispute the return of the competition must be in just 18 days in the city of Orlando, place where the eight regular season games and the playoffs will be played in their entirety, specifically in the Disney World complex.

However, the situation in the American city regarding the health crisis of the coronavirus it keeps getting worse. The State of Florida has seen a rapid increase in the number of positive cases in recent days. In fact, in Orange County, the area surrounding Disney World, a new case record has been reached for COVID-19.