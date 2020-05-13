Managua Nicaragua

The number of deceased confirmed by COVID-19 rose this Tuesday in Nicaragua to eight and that of infected to 25, in a week in which “other deaths in people who have been in follow-up “and died from other causes, according to authorities.

“In total we have had eight people deceased by COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, “said the Secretary General of the Ministry of Health, Carlos Sáenz, when reading the report on the situation of the SARS-coV-2 coronavirus before official media.

Until last Tuesday, Nicaragua accumulated 16 confirmed cases, with five deaths, for a fatality rate of 31.25%, the highest in America, according to official figures.

In the last week, the official continued, they treated nine people with coronavirus to add a total of 25 confirmed cases, with eight deaths, with which the case fatality rate increased to 32%, according to data from the Ministry of Health.

AMOUNT OF DEAD IS GREATER

“This week there were three deaths attributable to COVID 19 and other deaths occurred in people who have been followed up, caused by pulmonary thromboembolism, diabetes mellitus, acute myocardial infarction, hypertensive crisis and bacterial pneumonia,” the official noted, without specify the number of others who have perished.

He assured that since the pandemic began until today, 216 people have been followed “responsibly and carefully”, and that the “vast majority of people confirmed with COVID 19 or in responsible and careful monitoring “suffer from various diseases.

Among the most frequent diseases, he mentioned diabetes mellitus, high blood pressure, heart disease, immunodeficiency syndrome, chronic kidney failure, morbid obesity, a history of cerebrovascular accident, pulmonary tuberculosis and chronic lung diseases.

CONFIRM CASES IN OUTBREAKS

On the other hand, Saenz said that there have been “cases in outbreaks through clearly established contacts”, without further ado.

The government chaired by the Sandinista Daniel Ortega, which has not specified the number of tests it has carried out, has so far stressed that all the cases have been imported, that is, that no cases of local community transmission have been registered.

However, the new report does not specify local community transmission, only that “we continue to work on prevention and care for people.”

The Health Ministry had six days without offering the report on the confirmed cases of COVID-19, which it now notified will do so weekly, while hospitals continue to welcome hundreds of patients with respiratory problems.

OBSERVATORY: 188 DEATHS AND 1,033 CASES

The independent Citizen Observatory COVID-19 so far has counted at least 1,033 cases of contagion of the disease, 1,008 more cases than those recognized by the authorities, including 122 health professionals.

It also reports 188 deaths from pneumonia and COVID-19 suspects that have been verified by the Observatory.

The Executive has been criticized by various sectors for promoting massive events and agglomerations against the current recommendations of the World Health Organization (WHO), and for not establishing restrictions or suspending classes in the midst of the pandemic.

President Ortega has declared himself against the “Stay at home” campaign because, in his opinion, it would destroy the local economy, which has contracted in the last two years and is largely informal.

He has also described the confinement and suspension of international flights as “extreme measures” and “radical”, and has said that his Government will maintain “normal activities”, while keeping the recommendations of the Health authorities.

.