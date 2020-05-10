A Sunday May 10 different and extraordinary the one that has been lived in Valencia, where it has not been possible to celebrate the feast of the Virgen de los Desamparados as it was done under normal conditions due to the decree of the state of alarm that the Government of Pedro Sánchez approved.

Even so, an unheard-of scene has occurred since Cardinal Cañizares has opened the Basilica of Valencia, although the law published in the Official State Gazette states that the opening of places of worship is expressly prohibited in phase 0, a phase of which the city of Valencia has not yet passed and some territories of the province have.

It was not only the cardinal who violated the confinement rules in the city today, since according to the complaint by the councilor for Citizen Protection of the Valencian capital, Aarón Cano and the images that have been quickly disseminated on social networks, it has been could check As more than a hundred faithful have gathered in the vicinity of the Basilica.

Do we know if Cardinal Cañizares is already in prison or, failing that, fined? If the video were in black and white I would believe it is taken from the NODE pic.twitter.com/JtuHBDPA9J – Santiti #YoMeQuedoEnCasa (@republicamadrid) May 10, 2020

“Very serious act committed with premeditation and treachery”

The councilor of the Socialist Party in the Valencian consistory assures that it is a fact “very serious”, of great “irresponsibility” and that has been carried out, in his opinion, with “premeditation and treachery”. He has also accused Cañizares of opening the doors of the temple “as if it were a normal day.”

From the Archbishopric of Valencia it has been argued that in no case have the rules been breached relating to confinement and the state of alarm, and that at no time have there been crowds. “There were two police patrols and they have not dissolved any groups,” they say.

The Police will inform the Government Delegation of what happened

The Local Police and the National Police, who have evacuated the area before the gathering of a large group of people at the gates of the Basilica of the Virgin of the Forsaken, has opened an investigation and will inform the Government Delegation about it.