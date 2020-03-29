Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3), one of the largest video game fairs held annually in Los Angeles, California, has been canceled due to concerns over the new coronavirus epidemic, have the organizers announced on Wednesday.

“We have made the difficult decision to cancel E3 2020, which was scheduled for June 9-11 in Los Angeles,” they said in a statement.

In 2019, the event gathered 66,000 visitors and more than 200 exhibitors.

The organizers of the show are considering a way to allow companies in the sector to present their innovations anyway and to make their announcements “online” in June in a “coordinated” manner.

Cancellations or postponements of events, congresses, concerts and other fairs are increasing in the United States to try to stem the epidemic, which has so far killed 31 people in this country and more than 1,000 confirmed cases, according to the most recent assessment Wednesday.

The famous Californian music festival Coachella has been postponed until October due to the coronavirus.

The event, scheduled for April, will take place on the weekends of October 9 and 16 in the city of Indio, California.

Other major cultural events have been canceled due to the Covid-19 epidemic, including the South by Southwest film and technology festival, which was to be held in mid-March in Austin, Texas.