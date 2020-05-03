The coronavirus pandemic and the measures imposed by the government to try to curb the contagion curve is wreaking havoc on the music industry in our country, with a major blow to the festival season of the spring months. Many events have been canceled and a few others have been forced to delay their celebration. Below we list one by one the main national festivals that have been affected for the current situation, specifying if your dates have changed or have been canceled, and which ones allow the reimbursement of tickets and how it can be carried out:



WireImage

Viña Rock

The popular Villarobledo festival, which this year celebrated its 25th anniversary, has postponed its celebration to the days October 9, 10, 11 and 12. Those who want to return the tickets they already had acquired due to possible inconveniences with the new dates can do so contacting the organization through www.seetickets.es/customerservice.

Primavera Sound Barcelona

The urban macro festival, and one of the most important in Spain, has been forced to also move its dates, and this year will be held from August 26 to 30 in the Parc del Fòrum in Barcelona. Tickets already purchased will continue to be valid for the new dates, and the organizers have announced that when the alarm state in Spain is lifted they will expand the information on the tickets and the sale will be reactivated (right now blocked).

Smorga Fest

The independent alternative music festival that was pending in Sarria, Lugo in March, has been postponed, although There are no new dates yet. In the official statement that the website published in mid-March giving the news, they warned that They will update the information for the return of tickets soon, which is not available yet.

Fuzzville !!!

The party of punk-rock and independent labels dated in Benidorm for March 27 and 29 It has been canceled. The amount of day tickets, passes or accommodation packs will be refunded. The management will be done through an email sent to all buyers from Eventbrite.

SanSan Festival

The event that brings together the sweet tooth of the native indie and that had to be canceled last year, has decided to reschedule this year’s edition for October. Will take place on October 9, 10 and 11 in Benicàssim. In the information published on Twitter warning of the changes, it is only detailed that the tickets already purchased will be valid for the new dates, and They leave an email address to consult other questions: sac@sansanfestival.com.

Trumpeter Spring

The sixth installment of the festival hosted at the Jerez Circuit has also postponed its dates this year and now It will be held from June 18 to 20. They have not yet specified the possibilities of reimbursement, and in the official note exclusively indicate that they will update the information through their social networks and their website, www.primaveratromperafestival.com.

WARM UP Festival

The Murcian event has also postponed its dates to October 2 and 3 (with the inaugural party of the Open Warm Up Estrella de Levante placed on day 1). The sale of day tickets has been halted until the rescheduling is closed, although the option to purchase tickets remains open. From the official website they have reported that When they announce the final posters of each day, they will be able to proceed to the changes and returns of tickets.

Hydrangea

The “part of the corduroy” festival, which was to celebrate its first edition on May 8 at the WiZink Center on May 8 It has been canceled. The return of the tickets can be carried out through any of the two platforms on which they could be purchased: or through the WiZink Center or WEGOW.

Tomavistas Festival

The sixth edition of the Madrid festival has also announced the displacement of dates to 3,4 and 5 September. It will take place in the Enrique Tierno Galván Park in the capital with 90% of its poster intact. They have reported that the tickets already purchased will be valid, but that They will soon open the option of returning tickets, whose management they will specify on their website. At the moment, the sale of new tickets and passes is also suspended.

Mallorca Live Festival

The fifth anniversary of the Mallorcan event will now take place during the days October 8, 9 and 10. They are still working on the reprogramming of the poster and have not yet indicated how the return of tickets can be managed, but they leave an email to request information on its website: info@mallorcalivefestival.com.

Madrid Popfest

The tenth anniversary edition of the indie and pop festival that was going to be held at the Galileo Galilei on March 13 and 14 has had to be cancelled. They will return the amount of the tickets automatically to each buyer through the different platforms that were used to acquire them. To alleviate economic losses, they have opened a “row 0” that allows donations of 10, 20 or 30 euros.

Marerock Murcia

With just four days to go, the festival was forced to cancel the original dates and postpone it to Saturday. June 4. It will take place in the same venue, La Fica, and they have announced that they will be communicating all the news on their website. They have also detailed that the tickets already purchased will continue to be valid for the new date, but that Who wants to request the return can do it.