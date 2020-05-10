This coming Monday, May 11, many Spanish cities enter phase 1 of the de-escalation, announced by the Government of Pedro Sánchez. This phase change supposes the relaxation of many measures and also the return to activity in many sectors.

One of these sectors is that of cinemas and theaters, that they will have to comply with a series of guidelines for its reopening and that are aimed at both workers and the public. They have been published in the Official State Gazette (BOE):

– You cannot exceed 30% of the capacity in closed rooms, as is the case with cinemas and theaters.

– Recommendation of online ticket sales and, if this is not possible, the distance (two meters) between people and hygiene measures are complied with.

– Spectators must be seated and also maintaining the safety distance set by the health authorities. In addition, the seats must be properly numbered.

JULIAN ROJAS (EL PAÍS)

– Marking of marks on the ground access to the room.

– Setting time slots for opening doors, which will be carried out sufficiently in advance to avoid crowds and allow staggered access. As well as the exit must also be done in a staggered way and keeping the indications recommended by the health authorities.

– No script or program or other paper documentation will be delivered.

– Protective equipment will be ensured, in case the interpersonal safety distance cannot be guaranteed.

More precautionary measures for the public

In addition to these requirements, the Executive recommends that there are no intermediate breaks; that complementary services such as shops, cafeteria or cloakroom; than be informed before and after the show of hygiene measures to take and that the distance between workers and public is also two meters, As minimum.

Finally, it should ensure the disinfection and cleaning of the premises once a day, prior to each opening to the public (including toilets).