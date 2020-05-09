The arrival of the Phase 1 of the de-escalation bring new easing measures with her. In addition to the most anticipated, such as the possibility of traveling within the province or health area, the terrace opening up to 50% of its capacity or being able to meet friends (up to a maximum of 10), the assistance to places of worship with some restrictions, as in each of the permitted activities.

The new way to go to mass

Article 9 of the SND / 399/2020 ministerial order signed by the Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, refers to the new conditions that come into force in places of worship. This will allow attendance “as long as do not exceed a third of its capacity and that safety measures are followed and hygiene established by the authorities. “In case of not having a certain capacity, it will be carried out with the following standards.

Standards for calculating capacity

Spaces with individual seats: one person per seat and respecting the minimum distance of one meter.

Spaces with banks: one person for each linear meter of bank.

Spaces without seats: one person per square meter of surface reserved for attendees.

For this computation, only the spaces reserved for attendees, leaving out the corridors, halls, place of the presidency and collaterals, patios and toilets. Likewise, the use of the exterior of the buildings or the public thoroughfare for the celebration of these acts will not be allowed.

Health and safety measures

Without prejudice to the recommendations of each confession that take into account the conditions of the exercise of worship proper to each of them, in general, some recommendations should be observed detailed below.

Hygiene measures in places of worship

Use of masks in general.

Disinfection, before each celebration, of the spaces used, as well as of the objects that are touched most frequently.

Organized exits and entrances to avoid crowds in the entrances and surroundings.

Dispensers of hydroalcoholic gels or disinfectants must be made available to the public. They should be at the entrance to the place of worship and always in conditions of use.

The use of blessed water is prohibited; ritual ablutions, at home.

Facilitate the distribution of attendees, signaling if necessary usable seats depending on the capacity allowed.

In the event that the attendees are on the floor and previously take off their shoes, personal rugs must be used and the footwear will be left in the stipulated places, bagged and separated.

The time of the celebration will be limited to the shortest possible.

Avoid personal contact, the distribution of any type of object, book or brochure; touching or kissing objects of devotion and the performance of choirs.