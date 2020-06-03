The state of alarm has allowed the Government to restrict the mobility of the Spanish. Since March 14, movements between provinces and autonomous communities are restricted and can only be carried out for professional, family, health reasons or a situation of greater cause. Now, with the extension of the alarm state, which will last until June 21, the situation changes and it remains to be seen what will happen from that date in the territories that are still completing their de-escalation.

On June 22, Madrid, Barcelona and part of Castilla y León are expected to start phase 3 of the de-escalation if everything goes well and other provinces such as Malaga or Granada and communities such as Valenciana may still be immersed in that last phase. In this sense, mobility between provinces and communities is restricted until the new normality is reached, so there remains the question of whether this impediment will continue in force without the state of alarm.

Without alarm, the government has no single command

A priori, once the alarm state is over, the Government cannot impose the restriction of mobility in the different territories, since this authority corresponds to the autonomous executives. In any case, the central government could intercede, but it could not do so unilaterally. In this sense, Carlos Vidal, professor of Constitutional Law at UNED, states within 20 minutes that the most convenient aspect of the de-escalation process is a agreement between the Government and the communities in the Interterritorial Council of the National Health Service.

In these meetings, which are held weekly since the state of alarm was proclaimed, the autonomies and the central executive should take a general measure that clarifies how mobility between provinces and communities will take place: “This is where it should be taken a general measure, approve an agreement for all the communities, which is published in the BOE and so that the communities take the necessary measures and have coverage to restrict interprovincial mobility”, He relates.

Only in this way the government would ensure that mobility between communities does not occur until all provinces reach the new normal. This Tuesday, the Health Minister, Salvador Illa, pointed out that he will not allow mobility between communities until the new normal, but the departure from the state of alarm on June 21 leaves doubt in that regard. From that day on, and without a state of alarm, it would be the regional governments that would decide in their territories. Only a state agreement in the Interterritorial Council of the National Health Service would change the situation.