The new coronavirus that causes covid-19 respiratory disease could become endemic like HIV, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday, which warned against any attempt to predict how long the virus will continue to circulate and called for a ” huge effort “to fight it.

“It is important to put this on the table: this virus could become another endemic virus in our communities, and this virus may never disappear,” said WHO emergency specialist Mike Ryan in an online interview.

“I think it’s important to be realistic and I don’t think anyone can predict when this disease will go away,” he added.

“I believe that there are no promises in this and there are no dates. This disease can establish itself as a long-term problem or not.”

However, he said the world has some control over how to deal with the disease, although it requires “enormous effort”, even if a vaccine is discovered.

More than 100 possible vaccines are being developed, including several in clinical trials, but experts have highlighted the difficulties in finding effective vaccines against coronavirus.

Ryan noted that vaccines exist for other diseases, such as measles, that have not been eliminated.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus added: “The path is in our hands, and it is everyone’s business, and we must all contribute to ending this pandemic.”

Ryan said “very significant control” of the virus was needed to lower the risk assessment, which, he said, remains high at “national, regional and global levels”.

Governments around the world are struggling with the question of how to reopen their economies while the virus still exists, which has infected nearly 4.3 million people, according to a . count, and left more than 291,000 dead.

The European Union pressed on Wednesday for the gradual reopening of borders within the bloc that were closed by the pandemic, saying it is not too late to save part of the summer tourist season and still keep people safe.

But public health experts say extreme caution is needed to prevent further outbreaks. Ryan said opening land borders is less risky than facilitating air travel.

“We need to establish the mindset that it will take some time to get out of this pandemic,” said WHO epidemiologist Maria van Kerkhove at the briefing.

