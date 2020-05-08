Coronavirus calculator; what chance do you have of getting | Pexels

Coronavirus calculator; what chance do you have of getting it? On May 5 through a press conference of the Health SecretaryBased on the latest reports on the coronavirus, an analysis of the possibilities and effects of Covid-19 was presented to give people an idea of ​​how prone they are to the virus.

Victor Hugo Borja Aburto, director of medical benefits of the IMSS, presented during the press conference, a risk calculator that allows knowing the possibilities of contracting coronavirus, as well as the possible affectations and level of severity of the disease according to different factors and that you can check online.

According to reports, people infected with Covid-19 they can have different manifestations of the disease according to their sex, age, and conditions, either chronic diseases or some specific type, that influence the manifestations of the virus.

The director of the IMSS He pointed out that the diseases with the greatest vulnerability are those that present comorbidities, currently in the IMSS there are around 30 million right holders who suffer from any disease such as obesity, hypertension, diabetes or immunosuppressive diseases.

He also spoke about ages and how the virus affects young people and children differently than adults and children. people of the Third Age. To carry out these calculations, the IMSS relied on two groups of people with data from the institution, a group of people hospitalized or who died and another group of minor patients.

The patients were part of a follow-up system for two weeks, the doctors compared their epidemiological history and compared the results of both groups to obtain relative risks that would allow them to know the impact of the virus according to the characteristics mentioned above.

Visit our Soy Carmin YouTube channel.

.