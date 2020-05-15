Updated on 05/15/2020 at 08:23

The 2019-20 season of the Bundesliga It will be played again on Saturday, May 16, in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. All football fans around the world will be watching for this great event, as the activity of the major European leagues stopped last March.

Toni Kroos, who played this tournament with Bayer Leverkusen and Bayern Munich, will also be glued to the television from Spain, where Real Madrid also awaits the resumption of LaLiga. The midfielder, however, believes that returning to competition in the rest of the world will depend a lot on the work being done in his country.

“Here is the impression: if the Germans fail, no one will continue. I find it impressive that the Germans are the ones who have carried it out best in terms of the numbers of the virus, infections and deaths, ”he explained. Kroos in an interview with the dpa agency.

“If they are not able to finish the BundesligaWho will be able? For this reason, I am sure that he will be attentive as he passes, “added the midfielder who received three trophies of the local championship wearing the camiseta Bavaros’ shirt.

How is the situation at Real Madrid?

Kroos and all the players of the blanca White House ’have been training for a few days from the same sports city. Each member of the campus, technical command and employee must comply with the established protocol for when they are within the entity and also when they return to their homes.

The midfielder has commented on how the return to practice has been. “We train at home for a long time, we receive plans; To do what one can do from home, go. It was a long vacation, like in the summer, and there comes a time when you start from scratch again, ”he said.

The player admitted that they have used the same process as the Bundesliga in Germany regarding the way of working. “But something more delayed: small groups, large groups, team training,” he concluded.

