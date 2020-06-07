The bulls will return to the Spanish squares from phase 2. With the publication in the Official State Gazette (BOE) of Order SND / 507/2020, the conditions for reopening of squares, enclosures and outdoor bullfighting facilities.

Phase 2

The maximum capacity allowed will be one third, although there cannot be more than four hundred people. This is established by the BOE last Saturday:

–All the squares, enclosures and outdoor bullfighting facilities, whose activity had been suspended after the declaration of the state of alarm by virtue of the provisions of article 10 of Royal Decree 463/2020, of March 14, may resume it, provided they have pre-assigned seats and not to exceed a third of the authorized capacity, and in any case, a maximum of four hundred people.

– Those materials that are supplied to users during the development of the activity and that are for shared use They must be disinfected after each use.

Phase 3

For phase 3, a greater capacity will be allowed: it will increase up to fifty percent, although no more than eight hundred people will be allowed, as the text of the BOE says:

– All the squares, venues and outdoor bullfighting facilities may carry out their activity as long as they have pre-assigned seats, and not exceed half the authorized capacity, and in any case, a maximum of eight hundred people.

Furthermore, as in phase 2, “those materials that are supplied to users during the development of the activity and that are for shared use they should be disinfected after each use. “

Low profitability

Due to these measures, many large-capacity seats, as in the case of Sales, they would not obtain profitability. The Madrid arena has 24,000 seats, so the 400 people allowed in phase 2 it only represents 2% of its capacity.

As assured by . sources from the Ministry of the Presidency of the Community of Madrid, this assistance does not cover the minimum expenses: “Any excuse that limits the possibility of spectators it puts you below the profitability index, ”they explained from the regional government.