Brazil confirmed this saturday 816 new deaths from coronavirus , so the total death toll in the South American giant reached 15,633 people.

The Ministry of Health added that they were counted 14,919 new cases of the disease to total 233,142 infected, the fourth most affected country in the world.

With Saturday’s figures, Brazil surpassed Italy and Spain in number of cases (224 thousand and 230 thousand, respectively), and second only to the United States, Russia and the United Kingdom, while the peak of the pandemic is expected to be reached in the coming weeks.

The figures of the carioca country more than tripled those of Peru, the second South American nation most affected by Covid-19 , with 88,541 infected.

The number of cases could, however, be up to 15 times higher, Since the exams have not been generalized, according to the experts.

The news is known after Nelson Teich’s resignation as Minister of Health, after discrepancies with the president Jair Bolsonaro , who again attacked the confinement measures this Saturday.

“Unemployment, hunger and misery will be (sic) the future of those who support the tyranny of total isolation,” the president tweeted a day after losing his second health minister to the crisis unleashed by the pandemic.

Oncologist Nelson Teich was less than a month in office. I had assumed on April 17, after Bolsonaro dismissed Luiz Henrique Mandetta, who was favorable to the measures of quarantine and advocated that treatment protocols be based on scientific criteria.

Bolsonaro advocates the “return to normality” with economic arguments, and promotes the use of chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine in the treatment of the disease.

Bolsonaro, who did not refer to Teich’s departure, was scheduled to give a speech this Saturday on the national network. However, from the Planalto Palace they reported this afternoon that the speech had been canceled.

With Teich’s departure, number two in the ministry, General Eduardo Pazuello, took the folder on an interim basis.

