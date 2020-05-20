Brazil broke the sad mark of 1,000 daily deaths from COVID-19 for the first time on Tuesday, while the World Health Organization, hit by criticism of Donald Trump, launched an “independent” investigation to evaluate its response to the pandemic.

The South American giant emerged as the third nation worldwide with more cases of confirmed cases of coronavirus, starring in a dizzying increase in contagion that leaves almost 18,000 dead, more than half of the 32,233 deaths in Latin America and the Caribbean.

With intensive care units in the states of São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro or Pernambuco (north) getting closer to overflow, far-right President Jair Bolsonaro continues with his criticized campaign in favor of a lack of confinement that helps save the largest economy in Latin America, at a time when a severe recession is looming.

And while Brazil and the world are battling the pandemic, the World Health Organization (WHO) agreed on Tuesday to initiate an “independent evaluation,” when accusations and boycott threats launched by Trump resonate. But while prioritizing the fight against the virus, according to WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

The 194 WHO member countries, including China and the United States, the country most punished with almost 92,000 deaths, adopted during their assembly a resolution that plans to initiate “as soon as possible an impartial, independent and comprehensive evaluation” of coordinated international action. by the WHO in the face of the pandemic.

This agreement is a response to the accusations of the President of the United States, for whom the institution is a “China puppet”, where the virus broke out in late 2019.

The president threatened to freeze financing for this UN agency indefinitely and even withdraw the membership of his country if he does not make “substantial improvements” in 30 days.

Beijing accused Trump of using China to “evade its obligations” to the WHO. “It is a miscalculation and the United States has chosen the wrong target,” said Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian.

Russia criticized the United States for wanting to “bankrupt” the UN agency.

“We are opposed to the bankruptcy (of the WHO) that would obey the political and geopolitical interests of a single state, that is, of the United States,” Moscow said.

– “We are hungry” –

In Chile, the government deployed military personnel in vulnerable areas of Santiago where incidents occurred during protests for food and work on Monday amid a total quarantine.

“We are hungry,” “we need to work, we need some help to come,” was heard among the residents of these neighborhoods.

In the country, of around 18 million inhabitants, daily cases shot up 55% on Tuesday compared to the previous day Monday.

Brazil, meanwhile, overtook Britain as the third country with the most cases, behind the United States and Russia.

In this context, the Brazilian government recruited more than 150 Cuban doctors to expand its health services, a year and a half after Havana withdrew from a health cooperation program in the face of harsh criticism from President Jair Bolsonaro.

The Pan American Health Organization warned of the “disproportionate” impact of the pandemic on indigenous people and women in the Americas, placing them among the vulnerable groups it called to protect to put the region “on the road to recovery.”

The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) also warned that indigenous Venezuelans who have crossed borders with neighboring Brazil and Colombia are “dangerously exposed” to COVID-19.

In Peru, a riot unleashed for fear of the virus in a prison left 14 wounded. Thirty inmates have died and more than 645 have been infected in the crowded Peruvian jails.

Ecuador, one of the most beaten Latin American countries – with almost 34,000 cases, including some 2,800 dead – announced on Tuesday that in the face of the crisis it was going to close embassies and reduce diplomatic personnel in Venezuela, Mexico or Iran and eliminate state companies, to save about $ 4 billion annually.

In Argentina, the city of Córdoba, the second largest with 1.4 million inhabitants, backed down from this Tuesday to the easing of quarantine, after detecting a sharp increase in infected people.

– Air to a depressed economy –

While the cure arrives to stop the coronavirus that has spread to more than 4.8 million people in the world, and amid fear of a second wave of infections, the world tries to give a little air to the suffocated economy.

Great Britain the number of unemployed soared almost 70%, to 1.3 million three months to March.

To cope with the strong economic impact in the EU, France and Germany proposed a reactivation plan of 500,000 million euros.

The World Bank warned Tuesday that the crisis threatens to plunge some 60 million people into extreme poverty. The entity foresees a contraction of 5% of the world economy this year, with serious effects for poor countries.

In this context, the World Bank granted emergency loans to 100 developing countries, which are home to 70% of the world population.

Of the hundred countries, 39 are in Sub-Saharan Africa and another seven in Latin America and the Caribbean: Argentina, Ecuador, El Salvador, Haiti, Honduras, Paraguay and Uruguay.

In the United States, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said that his country’s economy is at risk of “permanent damage.” While housing construction in power plunged 30%.

– After a remedy or a vaccine –

Despite the tension between the WHO and Washington, signs of optimism have emerged with the still preliminary but very encouraging results to develop a cure or a vaccine, in whose production more than a hundred laboratories in the world are involved in parallel.

In China, a drug under test at the prestigious Peking University (“Beida”) would not only speed up the healing of the sick, but also temporarily immunize against the disease, researcher Sunney Xie said in an interview with ..

And in the United States, the modern biotech company, one of the most advanced in the race for the vaccine, announced encouraging preliminary results by testing it on eight volunteers, before conducting large-scale trials in July.

But while that moment arrives, Trump surprised the world by announcing that he is taking hydroxychloroquine – a reason for controversy among scientists – “for a week and a half” with the approval of the White House doctor despite not presenting “any symptoms” of the illness.

.