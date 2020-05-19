Brazil has registered in the last 24 hours 13,140 new cases of coronavirus, representing a total of 255,368 infections in the country, and thus exceeds the United Kingdom, which until then was the third country most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic .

Regarding the number of deaths, Brazil has confirmed 674 new deaths in the last day, so that 16,853 people have already died from the disease in the South American country, according to the latest balance offered by Johns Hopkins University.

Brazil, which from the beginning was always the most affected country on the South American continent, has seen how in a few days it has been outperforming other countries, such as France, Italy, Spain and, now, the United Kingdom, in the number of infections.

However, it is still sixth, behind all these countries, in terms of the number of victims.

Despite these figures, the President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, has always been against adopting confinement measures, considering that they would excessively damage the country’s economy.

Given the lack of action by the federal government, state and municipal authorities appealed to the Supreme Court, which decided to grant full powers to governors and municipal authorities to define their own measures to contain the advance of the disease.

It is precisely in two of the states most affected by the pandemic, Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, where their governors announced last week that they would not abide by the new decree reopening essential services, considering that some of them, such as gyms, hairdressers and beauty centers did not correspond to such a definition.

This measure caught the Minister of Health, Nelson Teich, until a few days ago, who resigned after a month in office after replacing Luiz Henrique Mandetta, a strong defender of quarantine measures and in constant tension with Bolsonaro.

It was notable that Teich, who did not offer many details about his resignation, did not share Bolsonaro’s thesis about the use of chloroquine to treat COVID-19 patients.

.