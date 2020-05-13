MADRID, May 13 (EUROPA PRESS) –

The President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, has warned the state governors that not complying with the new decree opening essential sectors, including manicure centers and gyms, may provoke the intervention of the Ministry of Justice and of the State Bar.

Meanwhile, the Brazilian Ministry of Health has confirmed this Tuesday in its last part the death of 881 people by Covid-19, which is the highest number in just 24 hours.

The new number of confirmed fatalities on Tuesday has brought the total to 12,400, while the contagion cases amount to 177,589, after more than 9,200 registered on the last day.

However, and before the announcement of half the governors of the states that make up Brazil to refuse to comply with this new decree, the president himself has warned that in the event that it is not complied with, the Ministry of Justice and the Legal Profession of the State would respond “taking the appropriate measures”.

“If by chance a governor says that he is not going to comply, the State Advocacy and the Ministry of Justice will take the appropriate measures. I already said it, when someone thinks that a decree is exaggerated, it has two paths: Justice or Parliament” , has stated before the media as usual at the gates of the Alvorada Palace.

On Monday, Bolsonaro, without the knowledge of Health Minister Nelson Teich, who learned about it from the press, announced the inclusion of beauty centers, hairdressers and gymnasiums, as essential services during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Some states, such as Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo – the most affected – reacted by refusing to reopen this type of business, protected by a decision of the Supreme Court, which gave full powers to the governors and municipal authorities to define their own measures with which to contain the progression of the disease.

Bolsonaro has also played down the fact that Teich found out in the press about this new decree on essential sectors, ensuring that this “lack of contact” is not enough to “disqualify” this measure, since “no marriage has ended for not telling your wife that you invited a friend over to eat at home. “