MADRID, Jun 12 (EUROPA PRESS) –

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro announced Thursday that he has vetoed parts of a bill passed by Congress that seeks to prevent evictions and expand the powers of farm managers to restrict the use of common areas while it continues the health crisis due to COVID-19.

Bolsonaro has reported this through his Twitter account, in which he has also told that up to eight articles of this project have been vetoed, approved in May and that will be analyzed again in Congress to approve or not the vetoes of the president Brazilian.

“I have vetoed the powers of administrators to restrict the use of common areas and prohibit condominium meetings and parties,” said Bolsonaro.

“Any decision to restrict the condominiums must be made according to the wishes of its inhabitants in the internal assemblies,” he insisted.

In relation to the article related to evictions, the far-right president has vetoed the text that prohibits until October 30, 2020 the granting of judicial orders to carry out evictions of properties in eviction.

On the other hand, the Brazilian Ministry of Health has registered this Thursday 30,412 new cases of COVID-19, so there are already 802,828 positives recorded in the country since the health crisis began. The number of fatalities is now 40,919, after an additional 1,239 were certified.

For its part, the state of Sao Paulo, the epicenter of the pandemic in Brazil, in full flexibilization in some of its regions, has confirmed this Thursday more than 10,000 deaths due to the disease of the new coronavirus.

So far 10,145 human losses and 162,520 cases have been recorded, according to the State Secretary for Health. The number of patients recovered is 30,383.