MADRID, May 12 (EUROPA PRESS) –

The President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, has included gyms, hairdressers and beauty and manicure salons on the list of essential services on Monday without having previously consulted with the Minister of Health, Nelson Teich, who was surprised to learn the news by the journalists.

“Well, treating that as essential is a first step that the president decided, he made the decision. Has that come out today? Did he speak now?” Teich asked the journalists who consulted him about this decision, that Bolsonaro announced to the media at the gates of the Alvorada Palace.

“Decision of? The what … Manicure centers, gyms? That has not happened … It is not our attribution. That is a decision of the president,” said Teich, who had to consult with journalists present at his appearance to report on the situation of the pandemic which other businesses Bolsonaro had decided on his own to include within the essential sectors.

After the initial surprise, Teich explained that it is not up to his portfolio to decide which businesses obtain the essential label, but to the Ministry of Economy. They, he explained, only help “to design the way to protect people.”

When asked if the Government should listen to the opinion of the Ministry of Health when making these kinds of decisions, Teich has replied that he has “to think better about that answer”, since today “it would be no.”

Bolsonaro’s decision may not be assumed by the state and municipal authorities, who have full authority to independently manage the isolation, quarantine, business closure measures, and even decide which sectors are essential or not, after the decision made last month by the Supreme Court.

For his part, Bolsonaro reiterated this Monday that he will continue to manage the fight against the pandemic “in parallel” with employment policies. The President of Brazil has criticized the isolation measures recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO) on numerous occasions and that some states such as Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro have complied with because they harbor the majority of infections and deaths from the whole country.

“The virus issue must be treated in parallel with employment,” Bolsonaro repeated, who said that if “health is life, unemployment kills.”

“I regret every death that occurs every hour. Sorry. Now what we can all do is treat public resources with due care,” he said.

Brazil is the Latin American country hardest hit by the Covid-19 pandemic. The last part of the Ministry of Health has reported 396 more deaths in the last 24 hours, representing a global of 11,519 fatalities. The number of positive cases is 168,331.