Suggests that the Governor of Rio de Janeiro will be arrested

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has described anti-fascist protesters protesting against his government as “terrorists,” thus following the example of his US counterpart, Donald Trump, who used the same term to refer to those protesting the death of the young African American George Floyd at the hands of a white police officer.

“It has already started here, with antifascists on the street,” he said Tuesday night from the Alvorada Palace, according to a recording released by his supporters. “The reason, in my opinion, is different. They are marginal, with terrorists,” he said, according to the Brazilian newspaper ‘Folha’.

Bolsonaro has asked his supporters not to demonstrate this Sunday, as they have been doing throughout the coronavirus pandemic, because anti-fascist rallies against his government have been called for this June 7 throughout Brazil.

“I have already said that this Sunday no, although I have no influence because I have no group. I never call anyone to go to the streets,” he declared, indicating that it is “a legal rearguard” so that “the Police can work well “in case there are riots.

In this regard, he defended that he cannot allow “Brazil to become what Chile was recently,” alluding to the wave of protests last October against the government of Sebastián Piñera. “That is not democracy or freedom of expression. That, in my opinion, is terrorism,” he insisted.

Asked directly about the protests in the United States over Floyd’s death, he considered that it is different. “In the United States, racism is a little different from Brazil. It is more on the skin,” he said.

Despite the alleged differences noted by Bolsonaro, his statements align with those of Trump, who on Sunday announced his intention to classify anti-fascist movements as a “terrorist organization.”

THE BATTLE WITH THE STATES

On the other hand, Bolsonaro referred hours earlier from the very entrance of the Alvorada Palace, where he usually stops to speak with sympathizers, to the recent operation of the Federal Police for the alleged diversion of resources destined to the fight against the coronavirus by of the Government of Rio de Janeiro.

A follower who introduced himself as a Rio de Janeiro military police officer complained about a series of state measures. “I am not going to speak to (Wilson) Witzel,” Bolsonaro said of the Rio de Janeiro governor. “You know where it should be, don’t you?”

Bolsonaro’s words have been interpreted as a threat of arrest against Witzel, whose official residence, the Laranjeiras Palace, was registered last week in the framework of the so-called ‘Operation Placebo’.

Witzel is one of the governors with whom Bolsonaro maintains a political pulse for managing the health crisis. The president has refused to adopt drastic measures such as the confinement that Rio de Janeiro or Sao Paulo have taken.

The South American giant is the second country in the world and the first in the region most affected by the coronavirus, with 555,383 confirmed cases and 31,199 deaths.