MADRID, Jun 11 (EUROPA PRESS) –

The president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, has announced the creation of the Ministry of Communications in the context of the controversy due to the figures that his Government has offered on the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the South American giant.

Bolsonaro reported on social networks on Wednesday that the Ministry of Science, Technology, Innovations and Communications will be divided into two portfolios: that of Science and Technology and that of Communications.

Shortly afterwards, the Official Journal of the Union (DOU) published the appointment of Fábio Faria, deputy of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), as Minister of Communications, according to the news portal G1.

The new Ministry will assume the powers of the Special Secretariat for Social Communication, which until now depended on the Government Secretariat, which will disappear. The current secretary of Social Communication, Fabio Wajngarten, will serve as executive secretary of the new portfolio.

Bolsonaro later assured, in statements to the press from the Alvorada Palace, that this structural change in the Government has had “exceptional acceptance” among its members.

The Ministry of Communications existed until 2016, when the then Presidents, Michel Temer, merged it with that of Science and Technology. Bolsonaro revealed last week that he could also re-separate the ministries of Justice and Public Security.

These divisions play against what was promised in the electoral campaign, when he said that he would only have 15 ministries. At the time, it took over 22 ministers and, with this remodeling, they are already 23. “In some things we exaggerate,” he admitted.

Bolsonaro has decided to give the Government’s communication its own entity just when a political storm is going through the change of criteria in the dissemination of the balance of victims of the coronavirus.

The Ministry of Health used to report on the total number of infected people, breaking down the data in deceased, recovered and in the affectation by territories. However, last week it decided to change the system to report only the figures referring to the last 24 hours.

The Federal Supreme Court (STF) ordered Monday the Ministry of Health to “maintain, in its entirety, the daily dissemination of epidemiological data related to the COVID-19 pandemic (…) with the accumulated numbers, exactly as had performed until June 4. “

In response, Brazilian media decided to ally themselves to give their own count that does not coincide with that of the Government, now that the computation has resumed according to the judicial mandate. Thus, the Ministry reported on Wednesday of 32,913 new cases and another 1,274 deaths compared to 33,100 infections and 1,300 deaths registered by the local press.