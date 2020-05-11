MADRID, May 11 (EUROPA PRESS) –

The President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, has compared the general situation due to the confinement measures that some states of the country have adopted in the face of the coronavirus pandemic with the humanitarian crisis in Venezuela.

Bolsonaro has shared a video on Twitter in which a policeman is seen asking passengers of a bus in Maranhao for the papers that prove that they can go to work despite the quarantine declared in that state.

“‘Documentation or declaration that you are going to work, if you do not have it, get off.’ This is how the people are being treated and governed by the Communist Party of Brazil in Maranhao,” wrote the far-right leader on the social network.

Bolsonaro has emphasized the economic consequences of confinement, using the Venezuelan crisis as a mirror. “The head of the family has to stay home going hungry with his family. Millions already feel as if they live in Venezuela,” he said.

The tenant of the Planalto Palace has refused to declare a national quarantine due to the economic impact it would have, despite the fact that Brazil is the country most affected by the coronavirus in Latin America, with more than 162,000 cases, including 11,123 fatalities. This being the case, management has remained ‘de facto’ in the hands of the states.

Bolsonaro has even attended mass events, such as demonstrations in which he has embraced and shook hands with supporters. During the past weekend he has been photographed taking a ride with a jet ski on Lake Paranoá, in Brasilia.

The president’s stance towards the pandemic has generated tensions in the government that materialized with the departure of the Health Minister. His Minister of Justice and Security also resigned accusing him of “political interference” in the Federal Police.

On Sunday, a man stationed at the Alvorada Palace asked him if he was considering resigning. “Democracy asks for his resignation or his ‘impeachment’,” he said. “I will leave on January 1, 2027,” Bolsonaro replied, assuming that he will get a second term in 2022 that would expire on that date, according to the Brazilian newspaper ‘O Globo’.