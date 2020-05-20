MADRID, May 20 (EUROPA PRESS) –

The President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, has announced that this Wednesday the Acting Minister of Health, Eduardo Pazuello, will sign a new protocol for the use of chloroquine, a medicine used against malaria, as a treatment for the disease caused by the new coronavirus, even in the initial phase.

Faced with studies revealing possible side effects of this drug, Bolsonaro has said that, as part of democracy, “no one is required to take chloroquine,” but he will not be charged if anyone wanted to and could not.

“Who knows, right? It may be a placebo, which did not help, but it could also be that within two years they say that it really worked,” Bolsonaro said during a conversation with journalist Magno Martins and that several media have collected. Brazilians.

Bolsonaro has been receiving much criticism for his defense of this medicine, even within his government team. The former Minister of Health Nelson Teich recently resigned because he disagreed with the use of chloroquine to treat the disease.

However, the Brazilian president has assured that Teich, of whom he says he is “almost in love”, continues to contact the Government, advising General Pazuello, whom for the moment he prefers to keep in charge of the Health portfolio, since He is “a tremendous manager.”

His predecessor in office, Luiz Henrique Mandetta, who fell out of favor after his pronounced differences with Bolsonaro on how to manage the health crisis, alerted a few days ago in an interview for ‘Folha de Sao Paulo’ of the risk of treating patients with COVID-19 with this malaria medication.

Mandetta explained that after using it on “critically ill patients in hospitals,” studies revealed that 33 percent of them had to stop treatment “because it caused arrhythmias that could lead to respiratory arrest.”

“Whoever is on the right takes chloroquine; who is on the left takes Tubaina,” Bolsonaro said, referring to a popular guarana soft drink in Brazil.

Bolsonaro’s statements come hours after the country has exceeded for the first time since the health crisis erupted the thousand fatalities in a single day, 1,179, bringing the total figure to 17,971 deaths.

According to the latest figures offered by Johns Hopkins University, Brazil, the third country most affected by the pandemic in the world, has also registered 17,408 new cases this Tuesday, representing a total of 271,628.

On Tuesday, Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro have recorded their highest number of deaths in 24 hours. The state of São Paulo has confirmed 324 and has already exceeded 5,000 fatalities, while in the Rio de Janeiro region there have been 227 additional deaths, bringing the total to more than 3,000.