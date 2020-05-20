Acting President Jeanine Áñez, during an act in La Paz.

The scandal unleashed in Bolivia over the purchase of respirators with a million dollar markup led to the arrest of the Minister of Health, Marcelo Navaja, on Wednesday. Until yesterday, the head of the interim government’s health policy had ruled out the existence of irregularities in the acquisition of 170 fans from a Spanish company through intermediaries. Along with him, two consultants from the institution that financed the operation, the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), who had initially supported this purchase to deal with covid-19, were also apprehended. The situation of Navajas, who has not yet been removed from his post, will depend on the course of the police investigation.

These arrests, which are added to that of a middle-ranking official, take place hours after the transitional president, Jeanine Áñez, cornered by journalistic investigations, declared her intention to face the case with a heavy hand. “Thanks to complaints in networks and the media, we began an investigation into possible corruption in the purchase of Spanish respirators.” Áñez said on Twitter. Last week it was she who, in a public act, announced the purchase of these fans.

The Bolivian press has determined that each of the fans produced by the Catalan company GPA Innova has a factory price of $ 7,194. But the interim government paid – not to the company, but to one or more intermediaries, a detail that has not yet been clarified – more than 4.7 million dollars for 170 machines; This means that each cost him $ 28,000. The Bolivian Executive decided to make this purchase directly in Spain, according to the first data through his consul in Barcelona, ​​David Pareja, despite the fact that a local importer had offered to bring the same equipment to the country for $ 12,500 a unit.

GPA Innova sources explain from Barcelona that the company “sold the respirators to an exporter, at a tariff price, and from there the responsibility lies with the exporter” and that “they have no knowledge of the final sale price”. The same sources indicate that the product marketed “is an emergency respirator, of which 100 units have been sold to the Catalan Ministry of Health,” and that they are awaiting the validation of a new respirator, an “advanced” model. “We are expert manufacturers, not exporters,” indicate the same sources.

Those respirators were also contested by Bolivian medical associations, for a reason other than their price. In letters and public communications, the specialists pointed out that these devices were not for intensive therapy but rather for emergency assistance, and therefore they were inadequate to serve covid-19 patients. Until yesterday, Bolivia registered 4,263 cases of covid-19 and 174 people died. 81% of the cases are in the eastern Departments (States) of Santa Cruz and Beni, whose medical services are collapsing. As in other parts of the world, the most felt need in these places is available beds in the few of them – around 67 – intensive care units available in these regions.

