MADRID, May 16 (EUROPA PRESS) –

La Paz and El Alto, two of the largest cities in Bolivia, will be kept for another week under a rigid quarantine with the aim of slowing down the advance of the coronavirus pandemic.

“In the course of these days, the conditions in which our municipalities were will be maintained,” said the mayor of La Paz, Luis Revilla, while noting that, within seven days, the authorities hope to be able to “make it more flexible “

“We hope to have a quarantine flexibilization plan arranged with the different social actors by next week, which will allow us to flex it and reactivate the set of economic activities in our municipalities,” he explained, according to the local newspaper ‘La Razón. ‘.

In this sense, Revilla has detailed that, to make sectors such as transport or commerce more flexible, security measures must be established to avoid “massive” contagion among the population.

For her part, the mayor of El Alto, Soledad Chapetón, has indicated that the city has already begun to dialogue with sectors, such as the transport sector, to adapt these security measures, in addition to coordinating tasks with the Police and the Forces. Bolivian navies.

The Department of La Paz, where both municipalities belong, has so far reported 322 coronavirus cases and 19 deaths, the majority in these two areas. Specifically, according to data from the Departmental Health Service (SEDES), La Paz has 140 positive for coronavirus and eight died, while El Alto records 122 and eight, respectively.

HEALTH AND ECONOMY

The self-proclaimed interim president of Bolivia, Jeanine Áñez, said on Friday that the priority of the Government of the Andean nation is to safeguard the health and economy of the country’s population in the context of the crisis stemming from the pandemic.

“The priority of our Government at this time is health and the economy, the economy of Bolivians is being affected, but not only of Bolivians, without a doubt that this crisis is worldwide and is affecting all the countries of the world”, has asserted, as reported by the Bolivian news agency ABI.

So far, Bolivia has registered almost 3,400 cases of COVID-19 and almost 160 deaths.