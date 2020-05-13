MADRID, May 13 (EUROPA PRESS) –

The Government of Bolivia has come out this Tuesday to defend again its new decree 4231, with which it intends to pursue and punish false news and disinformation, and has pointed out that, although “everyone has the right to freedom of expression” This sometimes “may be subject to certain restrictions” and “may be necessary for the protection of national security.”

Through a statement issued by the Ministry of Communication, the government of the self-proclaimed interim president, Jeanine Áñez, wanted to clarify that this new decree “does not create crimes”, since it only “reports that certain actions will be subject to complaints by the commission of crimes already established in the Penal Code “.

“Bolivian society has associated this measure with an alleged, but nonexistent, intention of the Government to retaliate” against freedom of expression, “a fundamental pillar of democracy,” explains the text, which clarifies that the decree was “written with the spirit of protecting society from false news. “

On May 7, the Bolivian Government promulgated a new decree, based on the modification of two previous measures, with which to toughen penalties against those who disseminate information about the Covid-19 pandemic that “affects public health “or” generate uncertainty “, taking refuge in the declaration of sanitary emergency decreed two months ago.

The Government has supported its arguments by appealing to international laws and treaties, such as the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR), whose article 19 states that, although the right of expression is fundamental, it also “entails special duties and responsibilities “Therefore, it may be subject to” certain restrictions established by law “if this is safeguarding” national security, public order or public health and morals. “

The measure was received with concern and criticism from the press and politicians in the country. The Association of Journalists of Bolivia (ANPB) and the Association of Journalists of La Paz (APLP) declared on Monday their rejection of the decree “because it establishes a severe restriction, unconstitutional and unconventional, by penalizing the human and fundamental right to freedom of expression “

The presidential candidate of the Movement for Socialism (MAS), Luis Arce, also denounced this “new attack on democratic freedoms” in Bolivia and demanded its immediate annulment.

For his part, the also presidential candidate Carlos Mesa, Áñez’s political ally, called the rule “authoritarian, which violates fundamental constitutional rights.”

At the international level, the Office of the Special Rapporteur for Freedom of Expression of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR), which considers the “use of criminal law for expressions of public interest” to be out of law; or the NGO Human Rights Watch (HRW).