A simple technology that always appears on all mobile phones to become a fundamental ally in the fight against the coronavirus. It is nothing more and nothing less than Bluetooth. The United States has insisted on developing the idea of ​​tracing telephone contacts to people who have contracted the virus.

It is a alternative to that carried out by Asian countries, which opted at the time to geolocation systems, a decision that at the time was much disputed due to doubts about the privacy of its viability. The two North American tech giants, Google and Apple, in addition to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), are the three agents that are behind this idea.

Interaction research, main route of localization

The main objective of this methodology pursued by health personnel would be to investigate the interactions of infected people by coronavirus, to proceed to contact these people in order to give them indications on whether they should isolate themselves and, therefore, be tested to rule out a possible new case of COVID-19. In addition, it would allow people close to the environment of those infected to be investigated for positive results.

Bluetooth would guarantee people’s anonymity

Unlike that geolocation system implemented by countries like China, the American technology giants consider this More viable and secure Bluetooth alternative by not compromising anonymity to these people and that of the closest people or who have been in permanent contact with them.

That way, government institutions would not have your personal data at your disposalHence, it can play a fundamental role in the fight against the coronavirus by identifying new cases more quickly.

COVID-19 diagnostic application

All this will be put into practice through the application created by MIT for the diagnosis of Covid-19, which will be available in the Google (Android) and Apple (iOS) operating systems, and It will use the signals emitted by mobile phones to detect contacts between people.

The information of the devices with which you have come into contact will be recorded in the internal memory of the phone. In the event of a new coronavirus positive, the application will warn at the same time those who have been in contact with the infected person.