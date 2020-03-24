Coronavirus bleeds PSG

Paris Saint Germain may be becoming a ruinous investment for the Emirate of Qatar. The French club has shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic and has no income while paying millionaire figures to its players, being the European team after Barça that supports the greatest salary burden.

The Catalans have an advantage over their French rivals and that is that they have tools such as a possible ERTE or a negotiation with their footballers to agree to reduce their wages. The PSG, by contrast, sees how none of its employees has taken the step forward to accept a salary cut and even Neymar has fled from France. What former Verratti agent Donato Di Campli said that they “live in a golden cage” is turning against the entity bought by the Emirate of Qatar in 2011.

Current circumstances are far from helping leaders who have been greatly affected by the current oil crisis. The barrel of Brent has lost almost two thirds of its value and prices are at lows in 2003. The Russian-Saudi war has affected and in what way a crisis that has been further exacerbated by the lack of demand for oil due to the coronavirus.

Thus, if, as everyone expects, the competition does not restart until mid-May, PSG would have to pay two months of their wages to their footballers without paying anything. The bill that the Qatar Investment Authority should pay – the name of the stick that the country’s government has put on to control the team – amounts to almost 150 million euros for the coronavirus.

Only Neymar and Mbappé add in wages –Including taxes on the French state– a total of 21 million in two months. If we add to them that 13 of the 15 players who enter the French league the most belong to the French squad with sacred cows such as Cavani, Thiago Silva, Di María or Verratti Above a million euros of gross salary, the hole is painful to look at.

The Emirate of Qatar, which does not know how long the oil war will last and how the world order will be after the coronavirus, could take measures to deal with this situation. The most practical is to cut expenses, although a bombastic sale of a star could alleviate battered bills. That the oil costs less than 60% that three months ago worries and in that way to an Emirate that also has another great concern.

The visible face of PSG, touched

Neymar and Al Khelaifi, the day of their presentation.

The image of President Nasser Al-Khelaifi is shattered after being implicated in various cases of corruption with open causes in various European countries due to irregularities in the sale of television rights and in the purchase of sports events. The leader, without going any further, donated a million euros to FIFA last month to avoid a lawsuit with the most important organism in world football.

With this situation it would not be surprising that the true chief of Al-Khelaifi, Sheik Tamim bin Hamad Al Zani, I can think of a hypothetical withdrawal of funds from PSG if things continue so complicated. The state of Qatar has a large part of its budget committed to the 2022 World Cup and, despite traditionally having the money for punishment, this new scenario makes the petrodollars have to take care of themselves more than usual.