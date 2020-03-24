Coronavirus blast wave shakes the aviation industry

By Jamie Freed and Allison Lampert

SYDNEY / MONTREAL, Mar 24 (.) – The COVID-19 pandemic is taking its toll on aeronautical production, prompting Boeing Co to suspend production of most wide-body aircraft, while Airbus SE partially resumed its own after a four-day outage, as providers cut jobs.

Faced with flight cancellations by airlines due to the collapse of demand due to fear of contagion and the travel restrictions imposed by world authorities, aircraft manufacturers and their suppliers are struggling to save cash for to be able to face the liquidity shortage. Moody’s downgraded its outlook for aerospace and defense debt from “stable” to “negative,” warning that even as markets recover the damaged balance sheets of most airlines will hurt demand for new aircraft.

Global passenger supply fell 35% last week, the lowest since the start of the crisis, according to British international travel data provider OAG, which indicated that it is likely to drop further in the coming weeks.

More than 2,500 aircraft have been immobilized so far this year, according to data from Cirium. Taxiways, maintenance hangars, and even the runways of the world’s major airports have become gigantic parking lots. [L4N2BH0B9]

On Tuesday, the refining margin (the difference in value between crude and refined product) of jet fuel in Asia turned negative for the first time in more than a decade, suggesting that the recovery in the aviation sector is not sighted short term.

Large U.S. airlines have drawn up plans for a possible disruption of passenger air traffic in the U.S., according to four internal sources who asked to remain anonymous, although there is no official plan in place and U.S. President Donald Trump said the Monday he is not considering a ban on domestic travel. Boeing faces the closure of its main assembly lines for the second time in a year, after being forced to halt production of its 737 MAX aircraft in January.

