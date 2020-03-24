Coronavirus: Being, communitas and party

Julio Moguel

I

The coronavirus is generating, in public consciousness and in social relations and political systems, a radical change, perhaps never seen in the history of the world.

Obviously it is implied, in the idea of ​​“the public conscience”, what corresponds to the perception and the own conscience of their particular monads –the individuals–, who are no longer sure of what “we are” or “were” in the reality of our global-being (our glocal being, it could be said), communal (read this term in the Latin meaning of communitas that, if we go to the lexicon of Heidegger or Lévinas, must be understood as Being-with-in-the-world) . Our “truths”, until recently still within certain margins of certainty, crumble for days or weeks at the time of the global coronavirus pandemic.

It is no longer easy to find certainty guides to guide futures in the past. This undoubtedly implies the need to develop a great collective effort of reflection without doctrinal ties and conceptualization, since, as Adorno pointed out, the dominant and “valid” ideas of the modern “now” have become “conceptual corpses”.

I return now to the point where I left my recent article in this space. I was referring then to Boccaccio’s gaze in the Decameron on the plague in Florence in 1348, compared with Artaud’s vision in 1933 on the theater and the plague. With the conclusion that, despite the temporal distance between these thinkers, both had concluded that “the maximum pain” from the scene of the black plague could be “beneficial”, because –in Artaud’s words– “they promote human beings to see themselves as they are, they make the masks fall, reveal the lie, the apathy, the baseness, the imposture; they shake the suffocating inertia of matter that invades even the clearest manifestations of the senses; and by revealing to the communities their dark power, their hidden strength, they incite them to assume a heroic and superior attitude towards destiny that they would never have achieved otherwise. ”

II

Peter Sloterdijk speaks on the subject from a reading of the Decameron, providing essential elements for reflection. In one of his best-known texts, the German philosopher considers that Boccaccio’s book can still be read “as a masterpiece about the connection between regenerative festivity and politics in a small format.” Here it is worth transcribing a part of those lines:

After the plague broke out in Florence [en 1348] all civil and human ties crumbled […]As if a psychic plague had been superimposed on the physical plague. The stay in the city becomes a nightmare for the survivors; Florentine youth [que se aíslan para protegerse de la enfermedad, y que inician un ejercicio de “contarse historias” ajenas al drama, J.M.] they speak of the possibility of mutual belonging after the ruin of the political form.

“Mutual belonging after the ruin of the political form”: an idea that, appearing as a product of youth dialogues, implies a collective effect of “revelation”, in which the essential meaning of a fertile communitas in its reconstructive possibility emerges, and which it produces, in Sloterdijk’s own conceptualization,

The decisive lesson of all modern anthropological sciences: if the great orders are split in two, the art of mutual belonging can only be started again from the small orders. The regeneration of human beings by the work of human beings presupposes a space in which, by coexistence, a world is inaugurated. (P. S., In the same boat)

Thus, roundly, the equation that must be used in our text is established: the coronavirus has broken “the great orders [mundiales, nacionales] in two ”(figure is worth it), with a view to which“ mutual belonging ”can be found from“ the small orders ”, in a certain space in which it is possible“[re]inaugurate a world ”. (In other texts, this perspective will be developed by Sloterdijk himself under the idea of ​​a universal relationship of “microspheres”, human spaces-world of proximity in which the tension of “we” or “the common” with “being individual ”creates its own immunological logics of collective life and survival, but also of creative and transformative articulation or relationship with the other“ microspheres ”of the planet).

III

On the mentioned point there is no lack of examples in the history of the world. One of them, in Mexico, is quite a revelation. Let us remember Morelos and his troops when they are besieged in Cuautla, at the moment when practically all those surrounded by the fire of the royalist forces are convinced that they have no future but quick death.

Julio Zárate, in Mexico through the centuries, writes the following pearls:

[…] Army provisions [insurgente] they had run out and the groceries of the town finished […]. Mothers watched their little ones die because their breasts were no longer the source of life. [Las] Frogs, lizards, mice, and iguanas were delicious grass for those hungry. And hunger, thirst, heat, unhealthy food, waking, brought the plague to the besieged […]; thirty or more individuals succumbed to the fury of the plague every day; there was no time or space to bury the dead, and the bodies were crowded in the churchyards and among the rubble, infesting the atmosphere […]

But it turns out that, in the midst of “these scenes of horror and death”, Morelos resorts to the resource of improvising simple parties at the points most exposed to the fires of the enemy […]; and there many afternoons, within reach of bullets, he took part in dances […]. Everything was animation in that camp lashed by iron, hunger and plague. Realistic cannon shots were not enough [para] end the festivities, and each of them was greeted with cheers and cheers for Independence […]

IV

Thus, in the Decameron, or in the theater of Artaud, or in the site of Cuautla, experiences are carried out that are comparable in very different ways in the same direction in which the drama of the current pandemic runs.

From such distant points in time, “the ruin of the political form” necessarily derives in a biopolitics that, in its transformative keys, leads to the emergence of the human being as a “naked human being” or in pieces. his “bare life” (Agamben). The latter, in such conditions, from his individual being and in or from his communitas, can rediscover “mutual belonging” and thus be able to build or rebuild “one world”, and, with it, build or rebuild the world all from another shape.

Julio Moguel

Economist from UNAM, with doctoral studies in Toulouse, France. He collaborated, for more than 15 years, as a writer and coordinator of a specialized supplement on the field, in La Jornada. He was professor of economics and sociology at UNAM from 1972 to 1997. Translator of French and English, his version of Paul Valéry’s Marine Cemetery (Juan Pablos Editor) stands out. He has authored and co-authored several books on economics, sociology, history and literature, among which the publishing house Siglo XXI, Historia de la Cuestion Agraria Mexicana (volumes VII, VIII and IX) and The new social subjects of rural development stand out. ; Chiapas: the war of signs, from La Jornada editions; and, from Juan Pablos Editor, Juan Rulfo: other looks. He has directed several magazines, including: Economía Informa, Rojo-amate and the Magazine of the Autonomous University of Guerrero.

