Restaurants, bars and cafes will continue to gradually recover their activity and increase their capacity in phase 2 and 3 of the de-escalation. In the last stage before recovering the new normality, the hospitality businesses they will be able to offer the service in the bar of their premises as long as the safety distance is guaranteed between clients or groups of clients, two meters. Further, the terraces will increase the capacity limit, which will be at 75% of its capacity.

These are the two main changes reflected in the Health order in the hotel and restaurant business. The BOE has published the conditions in which phase 3 of the de-escalation will take place in the different territories.

The interior of the premises, at 50%

In the article referring to the opening of hotel and restaurant establishments, it is explained that these establishments for consumption inside the premises “as long as fifty percent of its capacity is not exceeded”. This consumption within the restaurant must always be done at the table in the territories in phase 2 and standing groups are not allowed.

For its part, in phase 3 It is allowed to consume both at the table and at the bar, provided that the social distance of two meters between clients or groups of clients is respected.

75% terraces in phase 3

As for the terraces, in phase 3 the capacity limit is extended to 75% “of the tables allowed in the immediately previous year based on the corresponding municipal license ”. In phase 1 and 2 it was 50% and, at most, in groups of 10 people and with a distance between tables of at least two meters away.

The town halls, as has happened in the previous phases, may increase the area for the outdoor terrace, “Respecting, in any case, a proportion of 75% between tables and available surface”, relates the document published in the BOE. The maximum occupancy of each table or group of tables will be 20 people, the new limit established for social gatherings in phase 3. The tables must be arranged in such a way that they keep the safety distance.

Communities may vary the capacity limit

Health grants the autonomous communities and autonomous cities the possibility of modifying the anticipated capacity limit. So, the proposed limit inside the premises may be increased to two thirds (66%) of the maximum capacity, but it may never be lower than 50% already established. Also in the terraces can reduce it up to 50%, but they cannot raise it more than 75%. Regarding the opening and closing hours, they will be able to develop their service in the same usual hours as they had before the pandemic.

Hygiene, prevention and use of toilets

In terms of hygiene and prevention, the hotel and restaurant businesses must follow different measures to ensure a safe service. They must clean and disinfect tables, chairs and bar between one client and another and the premises must be cleaned and disinfected at least once a day. The use of single-use tablecloths should be prioritized and disinfectant gel should be made available to the client. By last, The use of commonly used cards as well as napkin rings, toothpick holders or ashtrays will be avoided. Regarding the use of the toilets, it can only be used by one person in case the cabin is less than four square meters. If it exceeds the figure, the capacity will be limited to 50%.

Nightclubs and nightclubs

In phase 2, the opening of nightclubs and nightlife is not yet allowed. Not so in the territories that are in phase 3, where the activity of this type of premises does recover.

However, they will have to do it with a third of the capacity and with a space reserved for the tables, which will have to have a distance of two meters from each other. Thus, the dance floor is eliminated.