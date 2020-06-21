All of Catalonia has been immersed in the new normality since last Friday after the announcement made Thursday by the Govern. This means that some Catalan health regions, such as Barcelona and Lleida, have only been in phase 3 for a few hours, since it was released last Thursday

The main difference from the previous stage is that in the new normal, any activity can be carried out, although always under clear premises: wearing a mask and keeping your distance.

Some of the keys published in a decree by the Catalan Executive are:

Mandatory physical distance of 1.5 meters

The Generalitat has established an interpersonal safety distance of 1.5 meters, both in open and closed spaces. Its equivalent is a 2.5 square meter security space per personspecially designed for bars, restaurants and bars.

In case of not being able to guarantee this distance, it will be mandatory to use the mask. The decree also prohibits distances of less than 1 meter in closed spaces except for people who live together regularly.

Mandatory use of mask

It will be compulsory on the street and in any other space as long as the distance cannot be guaranteed mentioned above. Will also be indispensable in public and private transport (except in the case that people who live together habitually travel).

It will not be compulsory to carry out physical activities outdoors nor for those people who have respiratory or dependent diseases whose autonomy is not sufficient to be able to remove them by themselves.

Social gatherings

As regulated by the decree, family reunions and social activities may be held between people who maintain regular contact “as long as they do not generate crowds nor are capacity limitations exceeded and individual protection regulations are respected. “

The Generalitat has considered agglomeration any concentration of people in public spaces in which the safety distance of 1.5 meters is not maintained. In addition, the decree also allows limiting access to beaches or natural parks to avoid congregations of people.

Bars and restaurants

Both on terraces and indoors, distance must be guaranteed, in addition to “promoting pre-booking”, without establishing specific capacity restrictions. Yes they stay until the June 25 the restrictions of 50% in the interior and the 75% in the exterior of the premises.

Further, leaves the “organizational measures” to the managers of bars and restaurants, to keep distance and clean hands.

Capacity in public spaces

No limit is set in public spaces, although it indicates that as a “general rule” the distance will have to be guaranteed 1.5 meters, which can be lowered if you are forced to use masks, carry a attendee registration or having pre-assigned seats and establish “sectorized spaces” with independent access and exit flow controls a maximum of 2,000 people or 3,000 if they sit in pre-assigned locations.

Capacity in closed spaces

Nor does it establish a specific limitation in closed spaces. It is only regulated by general rules, highlighting that it will be necessary ensure the safety distance 1.5 meters. In the premises they will have to be delimited “sectorized spaces” with independent access and exit flow controls They have to be a maximum of 1,000 people and up to 2,000 when they have pre-assigned seats.

Children’s parks

Since last Friday, all the playgrounds in Catalonia are open, although they are not exempt from the regulations regarding the safety distance and the use of the mask.