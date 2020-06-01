The quarantine imposed by the coronavirus has revealed educational gaps that the Government wants to tackle. Many students have had difficulty following classes properly when they have moved to a virtual environment due to their lack of valid devices or internet connection.. Specifically, according to the INE, 301,556 households, 6.5% of the total.

That is why the central executive is working with its regional counterparts on a plan to equip schools with enough technology so that all students can stay up to date if a situation like the current one repeats itself. Providing them with the resources they need would cost around 45 million euros according to a UNED study.

A draft of the Ministry of Education and Vocational Training published by Europa Press establishes that these They will have to make available to students who lack computers, tablets or connections, through “delivery or loan”, electronic devices. They should also facilitate access to digital platforms “for online communication and teaching work.”

What should schools do from now on?

Provide all students with the electronic devices and skills necessary to be able to follow classes electronically in the event of a new confinement

Prepare a contingency plan to continue the course remotely in case of a new confinement. Must be ready before vacation

Design entry and exit plans for the venues and establish possible shifts among the students, as well as capacity for the common areas, in case there is a regrowth

Design special protocols for distance education of people with difficulties or special emotional or educational needs

Focus next year on fundamental knowledge and skills

Define a roadmap in case of a new confinement

The draft states that schools must have them ready before the holidays a contingency plan that dictates the measures to be taken in case the population must be confined again due to a regrowth. Among the aspects to take into account the ministry cites the provision of sanitary and hygienic material or the safety distances and gauging that would be established in classrooms and common areas. It is also recommended to have protocols for entering and leaving the campus and defining shifts for the face-to-face classes.

Adapt content and itineraries

The quarantine has generated gaps in the content programs of each course. It has been necessary to focus on what is most important and to reinforce issues that have already been seen. Especially in the second year of high school, with a very high workload. In its draft, the ministry suggests that schools should continue to place emphasis on “fundamental knowledge and skills” and that “alternative programming” will be necessary in case it is necessary to teach distance classes again. In this sense, teaching staff and students will be trained in the use of digital environments. For students with more difficulties there will be a “follow-up and support” plan. There will also be certain protocols for students with learning or emotional difficulties or those with special educational needs.