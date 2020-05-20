Portugal advances by leaps and bounds in the ‘return to normality’. The neighboring country has managed to reject the coronavirus much more effectively than the rest of the European countries and on Monday a second phase of the lack of confidence began, sustained by starting the week with only 29,202 infected with COVID-19, 1,231 deaths, 6,430 recovered and 628 hospitalized, with a contagion rate of 0.97%, incomparable figures with the Spanish ones.

So, about 200,000 students from the last two years of secondary school (16 and 17 years old) have begun to return to classes without skimping on the protective measures, with the compulsory use of masks that are distributed in the center itself, the taking of temperature at the entrance to the center and the reorganization of schedules and spaces to ensure the distance between students. Students prior to higher education and equivalent courses in professional cycles will also return to the institute.

Another mandatory measure is to wash your hands when entering and leaving school. The groups will have class schedules, breaks and eating periods of their own without crossing with others. Among other standards, students will always use the same room to teach with a distance of at least 1.5 meters between the desks, reason why the tables have been separated to the windows and the walls so that they are as scattered as possible. In recent weeks, the Armed Forces distributed four million masks, 17,000 liters of disinfectant and other protective and hygiene equipment for educational centers.

Opening of cafes, restaurants …

The second phase of the de-escalation in Portugal has also led to the opening of cafes, patisseries, restaurants, street shops of more than 400 square meters, nurseries, museums and old people’s homes. That yes, with basic rules in the hospitality industry as a maximum capacity of 50%, a minimum distance between customers or the requirement to occupy a table in the premises or on the terrace. Every precaution is little to prevent COVID-19 from spreading when security measures are relaxed.