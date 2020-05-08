The alarming results are seen both in migrants and in families that have been in the United States for generations

Many Latinos perform jobs considered essential during the pandemic.

In many places in the United States, Latinos are contracting the disease that generates the coronavirus in a greater proportion than the total of the inhabitants. Such disparity is even more evident in states where Latino communities are newer or less established.

In Oregon, Washington State, Utah or Iowa, to name a few examples, the Latin American rate of COVID-19 infections doubles the percentage that the community they represent in the total population, according to data analysis by The New York Times.

At Washington stateLatinos are 13% of the population but the 31% of coronavirus cases have occurred in community members. In Iowa, 20% of the infected people are Latino, although only 6% of the state’s population consider themselves part of this cultural group. 2 out of 5 cases of COVID-19 infections in Florida– of whom ethnic information is available – are also Latinos, who represent a little more than 25% of the state’s population.

The reasons that make these people vulnerable are, according to public health experts and officials, similar to those that put other minorities at risk across the country. A good part of them work in poorly paid services and, paradoxically, they are essential to fight the pandemic. Therefore, their dealings with other people are frequent. Many, moreover, do not have healthcare, which contributes to increasing diabetes and other medical problems They can worsen the symptoms of the disease.

The concern increases now that Harvest season begins and what temporary farm workers will arrive to states where there is already a huge disparity in the number of infections. Oregon is already working to implement changes to the work rules and living conditions of migrant workers and prevent the virus from wreaking havoc on the 160,000 people that every year, to get the harvest, they eat and sleep in the vicinity of the fields.

The difference is not as pronounced in states where the Latino community has been established for the longest time, such as New Mexico, Arizona, Texas and California, according to official information provided by these states. Experts consider that in these regions there is a largest number of middle-class Latino families, who have professions that allow them to work from home and who have more tools to cope with the pandemic.

