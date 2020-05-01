The tennis, like most sports, has been forced to stop its activity as a result of the crisis in coronavirus, with just over two months of season contested and with the doubts that it will be possible to play again this season after the cancellation and change of dates of many tournaments, including Wimbledon and Roland Garros.

A more serious problem if possible for those who rush their final years of career, but also for those who are beginning to show their heads in the elite, who see their progression cut off at a crucial age. And in this circumstance is the new generation of tennis players from the Valencian Community, who have been working for years to take over from great references such as Juan Carlos Ferrero, David ferrer, Anabel Medina, Roberto Bautista and Pablo Andújar, among others.

A ‘Next Gen’ of Valencian tennis which had begun to stand out in recent months and years but which will have to adapt as soon as possible to the new situation in the tennis world when competitions return, so as not to see its progression cut off due to the coronavirus.

The man from Córdoba, Pedro Martínez Portero, achieved his first classification for a Grand Slam in 2019 after defeating the Frenchman Geoffrey Blancaneaux, the junior winner in 2016, by 6-3 and 6-1 in the final duel of the previous phase of Roland Garros. On two previous occasions, the 22-year-old Valencian had been on the verge of entering the final table of a Grand Slam, in the United States Open and in Australia. He couldn’t get past the first round when he fell to Swiss Henri Laaksonen at Roland Garros. At the Australian Open he fell in the third and final round of the qualifying round. Likewise, he stayed just one step away from the final draw at the US Open, while falling in the second match of the previous one at Wimbledon. He was a semifinalist in Marbella and Lisbon and a finalist in Villena. As early as 2020, he made it to the second round of a Grand Slam in Australia and approached the 100th ATP.

Carlos Gimeno Valero made history for Valencian tennis by reaching the final of the Wimbledon junior tournament in 2019, despite his defeat to the Japanese Shintaro Mochizuki in two sets 6-3 and 6-2 in 63 minutes. The Valencian, at 18, was trying to become the third Spaniard to win this tournament after Manolo Orantes and Alejandro Davidovich, but despite not being able to put the icing on his great tournament, he left samples of what can be in the future the pupil of Javier Martí. With his 1.90, good forehand and serve and flat punches, his game also adapts to fast courts. But if Carlos Gimeno values ​​last year if he has left the nightmare of injuries behind, since a stress fracture in the scaphoid kept him off the slopes for more than a year and a half.

A back injury forced him to withdraw from the first round of Wimbledon in 2019 in a first set that started off winning 4-0 against Danish Caroline Wozniacki. Before, yes, the Vallera could add his first victory at Roland Garros – the second in a Grand Slam -, before falling in the second round against the quarterfinalist US Sloane Stephens. Sorribes also reached the final of the Bol-Bol tournament, in Croatia, which is played on clay, and achieved his best individual historical ranking in the WTA on June 10, 2019, where he rose to number 64 in the world. He reached the second round at Indian Wells, Miami and the Mutua Madrid Open, won the ITF in Bad Saulgau (Germany) and was a finalist in Vancouver. Already in 2020, the Castellón player won the game of her life by putting Spain ahead in her qualifying ‘playoff’ for the Final Phase of the Federation Cup after surprising Japanese Naomi Osaka, former world number one and double winner of ‘Grand Slam’, which he won firmly and without excessive problems 6-0, 6-3. His first victory against a world Top-10 in a tie in which he was key.

The ilicitano Mario Vilella raised the bar of his career with the first ATP Challenger title, conquered in the Prague Tournament by prevailing in the final against the Chinese of Taipei Tseng Chun-Hsin by 6-4 and 6-2. The JC Ferrero-Equelite Academy ward curdled an unblemished week, without giving up a single set, and in which he successively eliminated Martin Damm, Aleksandr Nedovyesov, Balazs, Giustino and already Valencian Carlos Taberner in the semifinals. He was a quarterfinalist in Florence and a semifinalist in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

Nicola Kuhn will never forget the day of her 19th birthday. The one from Torrevieja played his first round match of the Miami Masters 1,000 and, after missing Mischa Zverev up to eight match balls in the second set, he had to leave the match with a two-tie in the third set after collapsing on the ground . After a few dramatic minutes, in which he was lying face down after suffering a collapse and cramps, the Valencian had to leave the track with help and hardly being able to walk. In 2019 he won a Challenger circuit tournament in Segovia, but he dismissed the year in November with a knee injury.

Despite not adding wins in ATP tournaments in 2019, Carlos Taberner caressed up to six Challenger tournament finals six times, falling in the semifinals of Villena, Prague, Meerbush (Germany), L’Aquila (Italy), Seville and Helsinki.

In addition to reaching the final of the Hamburg Challenger, Bernabé Zapata will remember 2019 for his four victories in ATP 250 tournaments. In Bastad (Sweden) he defeated the Slovakian Filip Horanski and the Russian Alexey Vatutin, while in Geneva he won the American Bradley Klahn and Japanese Kaichi Uchida.

In 2018, the RFET rewarded his progression by inviting him to be sparring for the Spanish team in the Davis Cup tie against Germany in Valencia and in 2019 he continued his progression with three ITF semifinals and a Challenger played in Murcia.

