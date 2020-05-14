Narciso Reyes lasted 47 days in the Ramón de Lara military hospital. He nearly lost an arm and lost an eye. On two occasions he was admitted to intensive care. He was intubated. Twice to the edge of death, but always managed to escape.

It’s mid-morning Tuesday. For the first time in almost fifty days Narcissus sets foot outside the military hospital. He is already a negative patient for COVID-19 and one more number among the 3,339 people who overcame the disease. “Going out is living again,” he says excitedly from a wheelchair, a few meters from the vehicle that takes him home.

The doctors who treated him for so long came out of his farewell. Applaud them And from a window on the second level, to the far right of the center, he is greeted by his sick companions, with whom he shared the new coronavirus in the corridors of the military hospital.

His was a singular battle. He is aware that he comes out with some health problems but values ​​the essential: being alive. After so much torment, he is very clear about what he will do after arriving home: “Kneel down and thank God. It is a new life ”, he says. There is no longer a voice to ask more questions. Just an amen and the applause of the relatives who came to pick him up.

They arrived in two vehicles and with such immense joy that it was difficult to discover at a glance who his wife was or who his sisters were. “Thank you, thank you,” says the lady who drives the vehicle in which Narciso rides, with one of those thankful faces that are never forgotten.

Narciso Reyes is 63 years old and is the patient of Dominican origin who has been hospitalized the longest for a coronavirus. His 47 days make him the second in a general sense, behind the famous Italian Claudio Pascualini (first diagnosed positive in the country), who spent 54 days in this same military center and who is well remembered for the chocolate breads he ordered in the breakfast.

Narciso Reyes, 63, when he was fired by Colonel Ramón Artiles, director of the military hospital. Around him part of the team that assisted him for 47 days, rejoiced at his return home.

Outside, on the street, having coronavirus is often perceived as a heavy slab. Being sent to the Ramón de Lara hospital implies greater concern because this is where the most critical patients arrive. Since February 29, when “El Italiano” arrived, Ramón de Lara’s staff has treated 202 positive people to COVID, 152 received medical discharge and 20 lost their battles for life.

When Don Narciso leaves, one of the funniest characters from the last fifteen days arrives at the hospital. His name is Domingo Rafael Wilkes, 59, a fisherman in Boca Chica, the most popular beach in the country.

It comes out strong and vigorous. The disease did no further damage. Erect he receives the disinfection downloads, the last step in the protocol to fire the inmates. When he greets the family member who is picking him up, his joy is visible above the mask. Smile. Once inside the vehicle, one of the doctors reminds him, pure joke, of the crabs they always talked about.

“You calm, commander. Those crabs go. You and I will see each other again, ”he says gratefully.

Before leaving we repeat the same question to Don Narciso, about the first thing he will do when he steps on his house. The answer reveals that he had been thinking about it for days and that he had it well decided. “Spend more time with the family. To my children”. We asked him if he hadn’t before and with a sly smile he says yes, but not enough. “Now yes,” he promises.

Those leaving this Tuesday are seven people, the highest number of discharges that the Ramón de Lara hospital has recorded since it specialized in treating the new coronavirus, a global pandemic that has killed 292,000 people and infected 4.2 million of citizens.

This hospital was not only the first designated to attend to cases of COVID-19. It has been designed for patients who are more serious about the virus. Here the patients and health care personnel, some 254 people, are building the large family that stands up to the disease.

The hospital was created on December 28, 1958 by the dictator Rafael Trujillo, who named it “Dr. Miguel Brioso Bustillos Military Hospital of the Dominican Military Aviation”. Four years later, once the regime had been beheaded and in a process of national “destruction”, the name was changed to Hospital Militar Dr. Ramón de Lara, FAD.

To get to its structure, you have to overcome two temperature measurements, one at the entrance to the San Isidro air base, where it is located, 25 kilometers east of the Dominican capital, and the other on the road that leads directly to the hospital. .

And perhaps it is also necessary to overcome the surprise of medical management and Air Force personnel that two LISTÍN reporters want to enter their facilities. Not only staying at the exit door of the high dice, but walking its corridors and getting to know each area of ​​the hospital to understand how the heart of the fight against COVID-19 in the Dominican Republic works.

After completing the three previous tests, the first step is to put on the biosafety suits. It is the first time that personnel from outside this hospital walk its corridors. It is the first time that a press staff has had so much access to the place where the hardest battles are fought in this pandemic.

COVID positive patients are found from the second to the fourth level. On the first floor, everything administrative is resolved, so the phrase “I am going to go up” carries the implication of dressing to attend to or supervise patients.

Each suit of these costs just over three thousand pesos and are disposable to use, so when you pronounce the phrase it is understood that you will stay between five and six hours in functions of closeness to the sick, and walking among the corridors of the three superior levels.

The first to dress is Colonel Ramón Artiles, director of the hospital.

To dress requires the supervision of a partner who watches every detail of the process and when it is finished there is a mirror as the last link. “That’s an Ebola survivor,” jokes director Artiles.

Six years ago, when the Ebola virus shook the world and raised the alarm bells, the military hospital was prepared to deal with it. That mirror was acquired for that epidemic, it was never used and in the end it has come to solve the problems of this pandemic.

First you have to put on medical pajamas, the traditional greens that we know from television series or from our visits to emergency rooms. We put on disposable gloves and then the biosafety suit arrives and then we adjust the rubber boots. New gloves for greater protection, which embrace the white dress that isolates us from our traditional reality.

The rise of the zipper arrives and the placement of adhesive tapes to hermetically seal some spaces in the hands and neck. A surgical mask goes over the one we brought on. On the head is a medical cap and then the hood of the suit.

When it seems that we are complete, a plastic visor covers our entire face, transparent, similar to that of welders.

The plan from now on is to climb the stairs to enter the site that has handled the most serious cases in the Dominican Republic. We will go to the floors with patients with low symptoms; to the isolation unit, where the Italian Pascualini was admitted on February 29; to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), on the fourth level, where critically ill patients arrive, to then descend the elevator to the laboratory, on level one, where we will have rapid tests of COVID-19 as the final phase and farewell.

The climb to the second floor is stifling. It is a physical activity that with the suit leaves you breathless and without air to breathe. It is the step that precedes a fainting. It is necessary to sit a few minutes to rest, fill the lungs and dominate the mind.

There is a change of strategy. After several minutes it is decided to go up the elevator to the fourth floor, to the Intensive Care Unit, to then use the stairs when going down.

The arrival at the ICU of that fourth level is cold and silent. Two tall young men open the door, wearing the same astronaut suits we are wearing. The director, who has previously joked with all the staff and journalists throughout the tour, assumes the solemnity of the room. Today there are four patients. Three connected to a fan, the most critical phase.

Here or in China, in Germany or in the United States, when entering the fan stage, the chances of not returning dance at 65%.

The first of the patients we see is a dark-skinned man, with a tube coming out or going in from his mouth. Head at rest to your left. Beside him, divided by a curtain, a sixty-year-old woman aware of everything around her. Look deep and her eyes tell of her beauty.

On the left is a young girl, with a cell phone in her hand, sitting on the bed listening to the forecast revealed by one of the doctors. “She is much better, she is assimilating the team better, which was her main problem.” The young girl smiles.

A half moon twist and there is a patient covered in a sheet up to the head. There are no questions and there are no explanations.

On the descent we meet Roberto Genao Díaz, who entered on April 23. It is military. He is eating “chao” at noon and at the foot of the bed he has his luggage. “We only wait for the notice from the laboratory that he is free and is leaving,” says Colonel Artiles with joy.

Genao has been in the asymptomatic phase for a long time and negative to all prognosis of the doctors who are fighting the virus.

In front of her room is a young boy, also at lunchtime, who has been admitted for 28 days that Tuesday. “I’m going to get paid now,” he jokes as the group breaks out laughing. These rooms are semi-private hospitals, say, shared by two people.

Patients cannot see their relatives while they are hospitalized. They are provided with one of the 52 tablets that the hospital has for them to communicate and talk. They can also use their cell phones. Relatives can go every morning, from eleven to twelve, to listen to the developments of their own.

The descent brings us back to the point of origin, the stairs of dizziness and the space that Dr. Artiles defines as the most dangerous in the entire chain. “This is where staff normally get infected,” he warns. It refers to the process of undressing, which requires the follow-up of another protocol.

The idea is to place the clothes that we use in the disposable utensils, which go directly to an incinerator that the hospital has for all the biological material they produce.

At the head of the process is a friendly young woman, who is the supervisor and instructor of the process.

After that test we enter the final phase. Direct to the laboratory to comply with “two high-efficiency tests” that basically measure two immunoglobulins: IgM, which, if positive, indicates that COVID is active and IgG, which counts if we have suffered from the virus in the past.

“Have you had symptoms of the disease?” Asks the laboratory worker while taking the blood samples. The responses you receive are negative.

One, two and three punctures are necessary for one of the new patients. For the second, only one is enough.

For the one who received the punctures, it was decided to make a new sample in the event of a mistake. Fifteen or twenty minutes, assumed by the health system to be fast, but it stretches a lot for patients.

Both results arrive.

One, negative to both values. The other, IgM negative. Positive in IgG.

.