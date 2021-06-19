Coronavirus: As of Monday, face-to-face classes are suspended due to yellow traffic lights

MEXICO CITY.- As a result of the change in the epidemiological traffic light from green to yellow, next Monday face-to-face classes will be suspended in public and private schools in the country’s capital, reported the Federal Educational Authority in Mexico City (AEFCM).

In this way and based on the Orientation Guide for the Reopening of Schools in the face of COVID-19, issued by the Secretaries of Health and Public Education on May 28, 2021, the educational communities, who freely and consensually decide If schools operate as Community Learning Centers (CCA), they will be able to carry out the following activities:

Days against the scholastic backwardness; pedagogical advice; psycho-emotional support; cleaning and sanitary actions; school procedures; and use of equipment and services (computers, internet, printers, TV, etc.).

You can also make use of school infrastructure (auditoriums, sports fields); construction and maintenance actions; sessions of collegiate bodies of the educational establishment; and those determined by the School Health Committee, with prior authorization from the educational authority.

In all cases, the following prevention measures must be complied with:

When a case of the SARS-CoV2 virus (COVID-19) is reported, the CCA will suspend its activities; sessions will be 45 minutes; They must operate the school filters and must maintain a healthy distance of 2 meters between chairs, tables, benches, etc. The use of a mask or handkerchief over the nose and mouth will be mandatory; attendance will be staggered; the occupancy limit will be 40 percent; A maximum number of students and teachers will have to be established within each classroom and the use of open spaces will be prioritized. In addition, furniture and equipment must be permanently cleaned after each class and it will be necessary to avoid attending the CCA sessions in case of any symptoms of suspected COVID-19, among others.

Through a statement, the AEFCM stated that “the safety and health of all and all members of the educational communities are a priority, so it will continue to inform in a timely manner the measures taken in the local educational sector, based on what determined by the Health authorities and the Government of Mexico City ”.

Do you need to carry out any procedure? Check the requirements and their cost

* In the following link you will find the latest news

** mca **