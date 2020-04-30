People hospitalized for the new coronavirus are just as likely to die as those hospitalized for the Ebola virus, according to new research conducted in the United Kingdom.

British study considered data from nearly 17,000 patients admitted to the UK, showing that at least a third of them cannot resist the disease

This is the largest study in Europe analyzing cases of covid-19, including data from 16,749 patients admitted to the United Kingdom. However, the study, released on the medRxiv platform, has not yet gone through the peer review process – or peer review, when other experts anonymously analyze the authors’ work before publication.

According to the survey, at least a third of patients hospitalized with covid-19 die. Of the cases analyzed:

The disease has a mild manifestation for most people and can be treated at home, but scientists point out that it is important to highlight how dangerous the infection can be.

Being obese, old age and being a man are factors that greatly increase the risk of death, according to data from 166 British hospitals.

“Some people insist on believing that covid-19 is no worse than a bad flu. They are seriously mistaken,” says Calum Semple, the study’s lead researcher and professor of medicine at the University of Liverpool.

“The crude death rate for people hospitalized with severe cases of covid-19 is 35% to 40%, which is similar to that of people hospitalized on Ebola.”

“People need to hear this and put it on their head … it’s an incredibly dangerous disease.”

However, in general, it is believed that the mortality rate from the new coronavirus is less than 1%, as many people have mild manifestations of the disease.

High death rates outside the ICUs

Percentage of deaths among patients hospitalized with covid-19 in UK ICUs was around 45%

The study also showed that 31% of patients treated in normal beds died, increasing to 45% in intensive care units (ICU) – where the most drastic interventions, such as the use of mechanical ventilation, are performed.

But the research team pointed out that the apparently high mortality rate in normal beds was not due to a lack of ICU beds. Instead, they argue that it may be a correct decision not to put patients in intensive care.

Doctor Annemarie Docherty, an honorary ICU consultant at the University of Edinburgh, says: “If there is very little or no prospect of recovery, I think we are not doing these people any favors by placing them in an Intensive Care Unit.”

“I think this is a very appropriate and mature discussion that we are having at the moment in hospitals in the UK.”

Highest risk factors

The study confirmed something widely observed in other countries – covid-19 is more deadly in older age groups.

It also showed that the difference between men and women increases with age. Semple says, “In all age groups, more men than women are affected, and the gap widens as we get older.”

The explanation for obesity as a risk factor is not straightforward, but it possibly involves the fact that it is associated with other health problems that leave the body more vulnerable. Adipose tissue can also release chemicals that increase inflammation in the body – more evident inflammatory processes have been observed in the most severe cases of covid-19.

