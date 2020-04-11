The emergence of the coronavirus put the whole world on edge. The degree of global interconnectivity that we had reached, so favorable for trade and the international economy, also placed us in an evident state of vulnerability, allowing a virus originally detected in Wuhan to spread around the world in a matter of a few weeks. And this happened in a complex international context, characterized by the lack of multilateral consensus, the weakening of regional integration schemes, the existence of localized armed conflicts, one of the worst refugee crises in history and a trade war between the two main titans who climbed by leaps and bounds (to name a few).

However, this pandemic made it clear that, in the globalized world in which we live, the solution must necessarily be collective. Its particular characteristics, especially the speed of its spread and the scarce – or confusing – scientific evidence available, led states to adopt unilateral measures that resulted in burdensome consequences – not yet dimensioned – for both the economy and global citizenship, leaving thousands of people stranded far from their homes, slowing down economic activity and dragging around the world with exchanges and currencies. Faced with it, G20 leaders called themselves to an extraordinary video conference meeting to seek to coordinate an inclusive and uniform response. This proved that the consensus that was conspicuous by its absence in previous summits and that many believed to be in danger of extinction, was rescued when circumstances warranted it.

In its communiqué, the Group of 20 stated the need to coordinate the adoption of measures against COVID-19, both in public health and in economic and financial matters.

He also highlighted his support for the work of the World Health Organization (WHO), and extended an invitation (along with other relevant organizations) to join the upcoming joint meeting of finance and health ministers to be held with the aim of outline strategies to address the health issue without neglecting the economic side. In addition, it supported the actions of the Central Banks of the different countries, together with the action of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group, and requests were made from the International Labor Organization (ILO) and the Organization for Cooperation and the Economic Development (OECD) monitor the impact of the measures on employment.

The universalist vocation that the mentioned statement hints at is the correlate of another reality: the emergency also gave life to specific international organizations, prompting them to cooperate within the scope of their competences. And the fact that specialized institutions in different subjects are working in a coordinated way is an extremely important factor, because it shows that the response to this crisis must not only be international but also interdisciplinary, in order to face the imminent challenges of various kinds with which reality confronts us. Thus, the IMF director, Kristalina Georgieva, and the WHO director-general, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, in a joint article published in The Telegraph on April 3, made it clear that We are not faced with a reductionist dilemma of the type “saving lives or saving jobs”, but the course of the global health crisis and the destiny of the world economy are inevitably intertwinedFor this reason, both -and other- agencies are working closely together to help respond to priority needs, which in turn vary between different countries with different levels of socioeconomic development. This was understood by the Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, who made a global call for all to act with cohesion and solidarity to tackle the coronavirus, urging the most developed countries to contribute to the strengthening of the health systems of those less developed, remembering that “we are only as strong as the weakest health system in our interconnected world”.

Will this global crisis finally allow us to find convergence in differences? Will international leadership roles change in this situation? Only time will tell. But if something has become clear, it is that global problems require global solutions, and the international community is beginning to show signs of awakening from the lethargy in which many were plunged.

The author is a lawyer (UNR, Birkbeck, London School of Economics) and a diplomat from the Nation’s Foreign Service.