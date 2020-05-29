The leather masks that May and Som dancers wear in their fetish performances in Bangkok are definitely not the type to stop the coronavirus.

Behind closed doors, they train for the day when health restrictions are lifted and tourism returns, but they have no idea when and fear that Patpong, the city’s infamous red-light neighborhood, will be very different by now.

“This type of place will be the last to reopen,” said May, 31. Like Som, it only goes by the Thai nickname.

“Even when it reopens, customers will fear for its safety,” she said at the BarBar club, which, like others, like “Bada Bing” and “Fresh Boys”, is closed.

Thailand banned bars and clubs in mid-March, when coronavirus cases skyrocketed, as well as international flights, halting tourism that made Bangkok the most visited city in the world for four years.

But residents say the decline in the red light district, which flourished in the 1970s as a stopping point for US forces in Indochina, had already begun.

“This Covid-19 is an accelerator of change,” said Austrian Michael Ernst, a former bar owner who has frequented the neighborhood for 25 years and opened the Patpong Museum weeks before the new coronavirus arrived in the country.

“The go-go bar and its very one-dimensional concept of a stage and women dancing on it with a number. I think it’s over, they just don’t know it yet.”

The number of such establishments in Patpong has decreased over the past few years, as the business has migrated to other parts of Bangkok or to the internet and sex tourism has become a minor part of Thailand’s tourist industry.

